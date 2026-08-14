Latest

System Shock is coming to PS VR2: SHODAN looks you straight in the eyes

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Nightdive brings System Shock to VR on Meta Quest, PS VR2, and SteamVR. All the details on the reveal trailer, cyberspace, and gameplay features.

System Shock VR

Nightdive Studios is bringing the sci-fi classic "System Shock" to Meta Quest, PS VR2, and SteamVR. Those who have only experienced the Citadel Station on screen will soon have to regain control in virtual reality.

You wake up after a six-month coma and the station is pure hell. Crew members are dead, mutated, or converted into cyborgs. This is exactly what happens when you remove ethical constraints from an AI. Now you're in a real mess.

VR is an absolutely logical step for this setting. The abandoned research stations, the cramped maintenance shafts, and the constant surveillance by security cameras take on a completely new impact with VR glasses. This isn't just a nice addition. It completely shifts the gameplay experience.

More than just shooting in cyberspace

Nightdive fully adapts the gameplay framework for VR. You must explore deck by deck, collect boarding passes, solve circuit puzzles, and carefully plan your inventory space. To diminish SHODAN's influence, you strategically destroy cameras and computer nodes.

Even cyberspace will be fully accessible. With complete freedom of movement in six directions, you'll hack your way through the station's digital networks to open physical barriers in the real world. Managing resources, weapons, and hard implants remains as ruthless as ever. SHODAN is watching your every move. And this time, she feels like she's standing right in front of you.

More Read

High On Life VR
High On Life VR announced for PlayStation VR2, Quest and PC
PS VR2 Trash
PS VR2: Community draws a sobering conclusion – “Potential was wasted”
PS VR2 Trash
PS VR2 on PS6: Backwards compatible, but no PS VR3 in sight

An intense VR trip for nostalgics and horror fans. If the motion controls and performance are spot on across all platforms, we can expect a true immersive highlight. Anyone who loves immersive sim gameplay simply can't miss this.

Are you ready to face SHODAN head-on in VR, or is the claustrophobic atmosphere of the Citadel Station on the headset a bit too extreme for you?

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

Mafia: The Omerta Collection brings a 60-FPS upgrade to consoles

Mafia: The Omerta Collection brings all four parts to PS5, Xbox Series…

9 comments

GTA 6: Netflix page hints at three-part video series

The GTA 6 gameplay footage on Netflix on August 27th may appear in…

No comments

Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition: Sucker Punch announces story DLC and roguelike mode

Ghost of Yotei will receive its Complete Edition on October 1st. Sucker Punch…

9 comments

You Might Also Like