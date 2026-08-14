System Shock is coming to PS VR2: SHODAN looks you straight in the eyes

Nightdive Studios is bringing the sci-fi classic "System Shock" to Meta Quest, PS VR2, and SteamVR. Those who have only experienced the Citadel Station on screen will soon have to regain control in virtual reality.

You wake up after a six-month coma and the station is pure hell. Crew members are dead, mutated, or converted into cyborgs. This is exactly what happens when you remove ethical constraints from an AI. Now you're in a real mess.

VR is an absolutely logical step for this setting. The abandoned research stations, the cramped maintenance shafts, and the constant surveillance by security cameras take on a completely new impact with VR glasses. This isn't just a nice addition. It completely shifts the gameplay experience.

More than just shooting in cyberspace

Nightdive fully adapts the gameplay framework for VR. You must explore deck by deck, collect boarding passes, solve circuit puzzles, and carefully plan your inventory space. To diminish SHODAN's influence, you strategically destroy cameras and computer nodes.

Even cyberspace will be fully accessible. With complete freedom of movement in six directions, you'll hack your way through the station's digital networks to open physical barriers in the real world. Managing resources, weapons, and hard implants remains as ruthless as ever. SHODAN is watching your every move. And this time, she feels like she's standing right in front of you.

An intense VR trip for nostalgics and horror fans. If the motion controls and performance are spot on across all platforms, we can expect a true immersive highlight. Anyone who loves immersive sim gameplay simply can't miss this.

Are you ready to face SHODAN head-on in VR, or is the claustrophobic atmosphere of the Citadel Station on the headset a bit too extreme for you?