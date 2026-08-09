Take-Two CEO predicts tenfold increase in player base through cloud gaming by 2029

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expects the potential player base to increase tenfold within the next three years thanks to low-latency cloud gaming. The publisher does not see rising hardware prices as an obstacle for its top titles like "GTA 6" due to technological advancements in edge networks.

Despite past failures in the industry, such as Google Stadia, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is counting on a commercial breakthrough for cloud gaming by 2029 at the latest.

Network infrastructure replaces local computing power

Higher purchase costs for consoles and PC components have been noticeably slowing down the entire hardware market for months. Zelnick sees no revenue risk for brands like Grand Theft Auto or NBA 2K, as demand for these franchises simply outweighs price barriers.

By offloading the processing load to external servers, devices without their own graphics power are transformed into fully-fledged gaming platforms. Zelnick's prediction is based on the expansion of edge networks and hyperscaler infrastructures, which physically move computing nodes closer to the end user. This reduces signal latency. Physics remains a law.

The Stadia problem and the Edge factor

Google's Stadia failed primarily due to last-mile latency. Zelnick now points to unnamed market players who are building massive edge networks in the US. These most likely include Nvidia and its partnerships with network operators like Comcast.

Nvidia operates GeForce NOW, currently the most stable streaming platform for PC games. Franchises like Civilization and Borderlands are already integrated there. A "GTA 6" on GeForce NOW would instantly drive up user numbers. Zelnick isn't risking any of his own capital. He's waiting to see what happens.

Cloud gaming won't solve the latency problem with promises, but with billions invested in network infrastructure. For gamers, Zelnick's optimism doesn't mean any change to the status quo for now. A powerful PC or console remains essential for uninterrupted video output. Only when hyperscalers push latency below critical thresholds across the board will streaming become a genuine alternative for the mass market.