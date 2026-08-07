Take-Two CEO Zelnick declares discs obsolete: Over 90 percent digital share

In the context of the current quarterly report, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick described physical data carriers as impractical for modern large-scale projects and defended the shift to purely digital distribution.

The statement supports Sony's plans to discontinue offering physical media from 2028 onwards – shortly before the disc-less release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Despite this strategy recorded The company has received record pre-orders.

Take-Two estimates its digital share at over 90 percent.

Over 90 percent of Take-Two Interactive's total revenue now comes from digital sales and downloads. Strauss Zelnick justifies the decision to forgo Blu-ray releases for games like GTA VI by citing the technical realities of modern console hardware.

Major AAA titles already require online registration and extensive day-one patches upon initial launch. A physical disc simply offers no benefit to the user with file sizes exceeding 100 gigabytes, as the data is written entirely to the SSD and updated over the network. The optical drive is thus rendered useless as a mere copy protection dongle. Period.

The music industry as a role model and the role of Sony

According to Zelnick, physical editions will lead a niche existence in the future, comparable to vinyl records in the music industry. This change in strategy aligns with the announced industry trend. Sony has already confirmed that it will gradually phase out the production of physical PlayStation discs by 2028. Take-Two is consistently pursuing this approach with the standard version of "GTA 6," which will be released in November 2026: The retail box will contain only a download code.

For end users, the disc eliminates resale value on the used market and control over local ownership. From a technical perspective, this step is logical, as optical media have not been able to deliver the necessary read speeds for modern NVMe SSDs for years. The consumer pays the full price but receives purely digital usage rights without any tangible value.