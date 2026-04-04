Take-Two fires its entire AI department: The end of algorithm euphoria?

Take-Two is laying off its entire AI team, including department head Luke Dicken. While competitors are desperately trying to replace human developers with algorithms, the parent company of GTA is eliminating the very positions of those who were supposed to be leading the technological revolution.

Luke Dicken, the former Head of AI, confirmed the end of his seven-year tenure and the simultaneous departure of his entire team. This was a group of specialists who had worked for years to integrate innovations and problem-solving into the studios' workflow.

Official confirmation from Take-Two is still pending, but the news spread quickly through industry media. Dicken emphasized in his statementthat his team had always strived to create systems that supported people in the development process, rather than simply pushing them aside. Nevertheless, the team is now out of work.

“We have been developing cutting-edge technology to support game development for seven years now,” Dicken added. "These people understand how to combine innovation and novel solutions with sound knowledge of product design to create systems that support employees throughout the entire development process."

Handcrafted content beats button-pull content

CEO Strauss Zelnick has taken an unusually clear stance against the general gold rush surrounding generative AI in recent months. In financial reports and interviews, he left no doubt that technology alone does not create blockbusters.

While the company uses machine learning to optimize processes and cost structures, Zelnick draws a clear line when it comes to its core business. He described the idea that hits could be generated at the push of a button as "laughable." With regard to the upcoming "GTA 6," he made it clear: The game world is built by hand, street by street, district by district. This cannot be achieved through AI, at least not in a way that fully reflects the human vision behind it.

Rockstar Games relies on human-made design to maintain its usual high quality, which, according to Zelnick, can never be achieved through procedural generation. He dryly compared AI-generated content to musical greeting cards that no one listens to a second time.

Anyone who has a license to print money in their basement with "GTA 6" can obviously afford to simply let the marketing bubble of the AI ​​revolution burst. Generative AI remains in game development what it has always been at its core: a soulless statistics tool that, while scaling mediocrity in record time, fails miserably when it comes to the precision and cultural weight of handcrafted worlds.