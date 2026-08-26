TankRat: Brutal vehicle RPG launches in January 2027

TankRat will be released on January 15, 2026 for PS5 and PC. Developed by Alpha Channel and Kepler Interactive, this post-apocalyptic adventure combines mech action with deep RPG elements.

Developer Alpha Channel revealed the release date for the dark vehicle RPG "TankRat" at gamescom Opening Night Live. The new trailer immediately sets the right mood with a somber soundtrack to William Blake's poem "The Tyger." The gameplay shown appears raw and explosive.

You take on the role of Whittaker. His digital consciousness is transferred directly into customizable tanks as a so-called sleepwalker. The destination is Highpoint, a legendary city. The path there leads through the Event Containment Area, a war-torn wasteland teeming with enemy machines.

Six missions, seven mech giants

The campaign sends you through six missions, and at the end, seven gigantic mechanical bosses await. That sounds manageable. The focus is clearly on the struggle for survival.

When choosing your tank type, you select your basic setup: light and agile for evasive maneuvers, or the medium model as a massive damage hog. Over 25 weapons are available, from the fast 10mm cannon for long-range fire to the heavy 90mm gun for close-quarters combat. Perfect.

The real appeal lies in the looting. You dismantle enemy wrecks and install their parts directly into your own vehicle. The development team cites classic kitbashing from model making as their inspiration. 20th-century science fiction serves as the model, both in terms of gameplay and visuals. The gameplay demands precise timing and constant adaptation. Those who don't tinker, lose.

"TankRat" relies on a fresh premise. The mix of kitbashing-style tinkering, mech romance, and dark sci-fi could be just what players are looking for after Twisted Metal or Armored Core. The campaign length feels focused, and decisions made while modding tanks seem to carry real weight. A true hidden gem for the start of the year.

Do you prefer the light, agile setup with ranged weapons, or do you blast your way straight through the front line with the medium behemoth?