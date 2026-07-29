Techland accelerates early game access for Dying Light 2 on PlayStation Plus

Techland is halving the grind time in the first ten hours of "Dying Light 2: Stay Human" and bringing the action RPG to the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly offer from August 4th.

The development studio will release a three-part update wave for "Dying Light 2: Stay Human" in early August. Patch 1.29, released on August 3rd, kicks things off and significantly speeds up early-game progression. Key abilities like the dropkick, heavy attacks, and sliding will be available to players much sooner. Techland is addressing the sluggish progression of the main game, which previously kept newcomers from accessing the dynamic core mechanics for an unnecessarily long time.

In addition to the mechanics, patch 1.29 tweaks the lighting. The UV light changes from the previous pinkish-purple palette to a bright blue – both during gameplay and in cutscenes. Techland is thus aligning the visuals directly with the announced spin-off, "Dying Light: The Beast."

Free for PlayStation Plus Essentials and new community cards

The change to the [unclear] will take place on August 4th. Playstation Plus Essential-Catalog. The offer includes the main game with all previously released free content as well as the "Bloody Ties" expansion. Following the integration of the first installment into PlayStation Plus Extra, Techland is thus closing the gap for console players at no additional cost.

Chapter 3: Open Worlds, the next installment in the content initiative, will be released on August 6th. The BreachThis issue focuses on community-created maps that emphasize free exploration. It is the third monthly spin-off, following Survival Archives and Undead West.

Techland is using the August updates for targeted customer retention. Speeding up the first ten hours of gameplay addresses the biggest criticism for newcomers precisely when the game reaches millions of potential players via PlayStation Plus at no extra cost.

The visual alignment of the UV effects is also a clever way to bridge the technical gap to the upcoming Dying Light: The Beast. Anyone who has ignored the title so far will get the most technically advanced entry point since its release in early August.