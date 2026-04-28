REVIEW: Aphelion – ESA realism meets climbing routine

Two astronauts, a dying home planet, and a mission to the furthest reaches of the solar system. Don't Nod sends us to the hypothetical ninth planet, Persephone, in "Aphelion." While the atmosphere, thanks to ESA collaboration and outstanding sound design, takes home the gold medal, the gameplay stumbles over dusty mechanics from the PS3 era. Our review reveals why the trip is still captivating.

Grounded sci-fi as a true foundation

Thankfully, Don't Nod avoids laser guns and little green men. Thanks to the collaboration with the European Space Agency, the scenario feels disturbingly real. The developers didn't design the technology of the Hope-01 spaceship and the spacesuits of protagonists Ariane and Thomas on the drawing board for toy merchandise, but rather based them on real physics. You can see it in every screw. When Ariane scans magnetic fields with her Pathfinder tool, it's not some magical "detective mode," but a tool that could actually be developed in an ESA laboratory.

This grounded approach saves the world-building. Persephone isn't a colorful adventure playground, but a hostile sphere of ice and desert that feels physically accurate. The gravity and dense atmosphere are palpable during movement – ​​at least in theory. The studio leverages ESA expertise to underscore humanity's hubris. We attempt to manipulate an alien ecosystem with our technology and fail spectacularly. This is narratively powerful because it doesn't descend into cheap fantasy, but instead presents a realistic projection of our near future.

The duality of a broken relationship

The story unfolds in a strictly linear fashion, which is a welcome relief in an era of bloated open-world suites. No fetch quests, no unnecessary grinding. We switch between Ariane in the icy wasteland and Thomas in the barren wastelands. The real anchor, however, isn't the salvation of humanity, but the broken dynamic between the two. Don't Nod takes the "Banishers" formula and refines it. The dialogue is sharp, and the vulnerability is palpable. Time and again, we're confronted with scenes that make us believe all is lost.

Both are chasing after a common goal – the so-called "Source," a remnant of a previous mission that went horribly wrong. The earlier team had aimed to make the planet habitable but unleashed a threat that cost them all their lives. As Ariane and Thomas grasp the full extent of the damage and attempt to reverse the process, the game poses the morally pertinent question: Is it ever right for humanity to interfere with other people's ecosystems? Our own planet offers numerous examples where precisely this is prohibited for good reason.

The game doesn't hand out the answer on a silver platter, but rather leaves us to ponder it in isolation. The character's potential is fully exploited, even if the narrative opening is surprisingly bland. While the first hour starts off action-packed, it also feels generic, almost as if the studio was afraid of overwhelming players with the emotional complexity right away.

Silence on Persephone: The ESA collaboration creates a disturbingly realistic sci-fi backdrop.

Gameplay routine straight out of the mothballs

The narrative hits hard, but the gameplay stays safe. Aphelion shows its age. We're talking yellowed edges, shimmying across ledges, and those mandatory sliding sequences seen a thousand times in Uncharted or the modern Tomb Raider reboots. Don't Nod played it safe here. Ariane spends the bulk of her time climbing. Thomas handles the mechanical puzzles and door codes. I only had to actually hunt for a keypad combination once. It's predictable tech.

The Pathfinder tool, which Ariane uses to visualize energy flows and manipulate the environment, is essentially a functional mechanic lacking any real gameplay depth. It feels more like ticking off items on a checklist than engaging in genuine puzzle-solving. The animations are particularly frustrating. Jumps often appear unnaturally long, and the precision is lacking in many places. It's a relic of previous generations. When Ariane is hanging from a cliff face, it sometimes feels like a time warp back to 2010. The game lacks its own identity here. It copies tried-and-tested formulas without adding any unique twist beyond "we're now in space."

Stealth without mercy and no fighting

A bold move by Don't Nod: there are no traditional battles. The unknown threat on Persephone – abstract constructs of floating shards and black threads – cannot be defeated with weapons. If we are discovered, it's instant death. This creates tension, but often devolves into a tedious trial-and-error approach.

The stealth mechanics are primarily sound-based. The creatures' design pleasantly breaks with sci-fi clichés, but the gameplay remains extremely limited. You sneak around obstacles, maybe launch a diversionary tactic, and hope that the imprecise controls don't ruin your plans at the last moment. The tension is there, yes, but it stems more from the fear of the next loading screen than from any real gameplay finesse.

Separate paths, one goal: The switching between Ariane and Thomas keeps the tension high.

The soundtrack as the secret star

The gameplay stumbles, but the presentation delivers. Amine Bouhafa's soundtrack isn't just background noise; it's a core mechanic. Bouhafa utilizes the Cristal Baschet—a rare glass instrument—to generate metallic, cold textures that make the isolation on Persephone feel physical. A heavy pipe organ counters this, framing the planet as a sacred, lethal entity. The soundscape is oppressive.

Combined with the PlayStation 5's 3D audio and Dolby Atmos, the result is a soundscape unlike any other. When the wind whips through the ice crevasses and the modular music dynamically adapts to the threat, you momentarily forget the clunky climbing animations. The soundscape tells you how a place feels before you even properly see it. This is true level design through the ears.

Technical brilliance with flaws

Visually, "Aphelion" also delivers on the PS5 Pro. The performance is stable, the lighting effects in the icy environment are phenomenal, and the creature design feels fresh and original. The cinematic presentation benefits from the linear structure, as every camera angle is perfectly placed.

But there's a downside: the ending. After the emotional rollercoaster, the game leaves us with a feeling of dissatisfaction. While the primary objective is accomplished, the crew's fate and the long-term consequences remain shrouded in mystery. It almost feels as if the developers were desperately trying to leave the door open for a sequel instead of providing a satisfying conclusion to the story. For a game that relies so heavily on its narrative, this "cliffhanger light" is a real letdown.

You could compare it to an independent sci-fi film in the cinema. You go in, let yourself be absorbed by the oppressive atmosphere and the sound, you have something to talk about afterwards, but you don't immediately buy a ticket for the next showing.