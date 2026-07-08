REVIEW: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Finally the pirate adventure it always wanted to be

There are games that become milestones etched into the memory of an entire generation of gamers. For many, "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag" from 2013 was precisely such a title. But as brilliant as the naval battles and the Caribbean setting were at the time, the extensive scope of the actual Assassin's Creed saga and the technical limitations always held back the vision of the ultimate pirate simulation to some extent.

With "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced," Ubisoft delivers a completely rebuilt remake based on the latest Anvil engine. After countless hours in the virtual cockpit, I can say: I'm absolutely thrilled – even if the game can't quite hide its age beneath its modern graphical veneer.

This is precisely where the remake's greatest strength and, at the same time, greatest weakness lies. Ubisoft modernizes almost everything without losing the original character of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag".

The stroke of genius of the radical cure

Let's talk directly about the most noticeable and bold change that "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" makes. The development team has largely stripped away the classic Assassin's Creed aesthetic surrounding the modern-day setting. Do you remember how, in the 2013 original, you were ripped from the atmospheric Caribbean to wander through sterile Abstergo offices in first-person perspective?

Those times are over. The modern framing narrative has been completely replaced by so-called “Rifts"Outsourced. These are purely optional, unique quests hidden deep within the Animus. While they offer exciting narrative contexts and "what if" scenarios for Edward Kenway—for example, what if he had kept his lover's promise to return home after two years—they no longer involuntarily pull the player out of the story. Nice, visually appealing, but optional."

The Caribbean is becoming the biggest playground for pirate adventures.

A pirate adventure through and through.

This is an absolute boon for the gameplay. Finally, we get exactly what players have been asking for for years: pure, unadulterated pirate action. The adventure feels organic and completely captivates you. You lose yourself in seafaring, instigate mutinies, plunder enemy convoys, and focus entirely on developing your own ship and pirate hideout.

Exploration away from the seas especially benefits from this. Venturing through dense jungles to ancient Mayan temples, the game exudes a grandiose, pure Tomb Raider vibe. It's the perfect virtual summer experience in a Caribbean setting. Here, a side of Black Flag that is often underestimated is revealed: beneath the cannons and boarding maneuvers lies a classic adventure game. The enjoyment comes not only from combat, but from the feeling of setting foot on an unknown island and discovering the secrets it holds.

How often have I docked at small islands, simply out of a thirst for adventure? Countless times. Whether on land or underwater – exploring hidden coves, discovering messages in bottles, or searching for sunken treasure while diving. “Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced” rewards every curiosity and turns every discovery, even outside the main storyline, into a small adventure.

This radical overhaul, however, brings with it an inherent problem that must be addressed. The game doesn't completely abandon its franchise origins. The iconic Leap of Faith, the hidden blades, and an arc revolving around the ancient conflict between Assassins and Templars remain integral parts of the story.

For players who have no prior experience with Assassin's Creed, these elements can feel like a strange anomaly in an otherwise so emancipated pirate game. It simply doesn't quite fit together anymore. However, those who can overlook this will be rewarded with the most narratively rich pirate adventure in video game history, divided into gripping storylines such as Edward's quest for freedom and wealth, the struggle for control of the powerful First Civilization device "The Observatory," and his personal growth through sacrifice.

Swords, cannons and hidden treasures – the pirate life is calling.

The new gameplay on land, at sea, underwater

The biggest challenge for Ubisoft wasn't implementing new systems, but rather preserving the original gameplay feel while modernizing it. Ubisoft didn't just upgrade the textures; they implemented profound gameplay innovations heavily borrowed from "Assassin's Creed: Shadows" and the naval elements of "Skull and Bones." The land-based combat system was completely overhauled. Instead of the old, rather simple counter system of the original version, "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced" relies on a parry-driven system.

Perfect parries reward you with cinematic, fatal chain takedowns. You can also strategically break through enemy defenses to deliver a lethal thrust with your hidden blade. Close combat feels significantly more dynamic and satisfying thanks to powerful "Heavy Strikes"—powerful combo finishers for the rapier, saber, and pistol sword—as well as new kick and sweep maneuvers. My absolute favorite move: tripping the enemy and following up with a finisher. The battles have noticeably more weight, which is absolutely essential when fighting the new elite enemy type—the heavily armed "Demolitionist," who wields blunderbusses and grenades.

The stealth mechanics in the remake also function via a dynamic system instead of rigid scripts. Ubisoft has included a dedicated crouch button, allowing Edward to break the guards' line of sight at any time. The new visibility meter in the HUD is sensitive to the time of day and the Atmos weather system from "Assassin's Creed Shadows." A tropical downpour is no longer just a visual gimmick, but provides tangible cover when infiltrating plantations and the like. That the enemy AI still often makes things far too easy for you is a familiar problem and a typical legacy issue.

The Jackdaw remains the centerpiece of the entire experience.

The revamped arsenal of tools supports stealthy approaches. Edward throws coins or smashes objects to lure patrols away, while classic sleep and berserker darts create chaos. The rope dart winch is thankfully unlocked much earlier in the game. This means the rope dart serves as a powerful combo tool early on, seamlessly integrating into fluid close-quarters combat.

In parkour, a new manual jump and noticeably faster animation cuts result in a significantly improved flow while climbing, a feature directly adapted from "Assassin's Creed Black Shadows." Movement is further enhanced by ziplines and greatly improved side and back ejections, granting Edward a substantial gain in height. Overall, Edward moves with a consistently fluid motion and no longer gets stuck awkwardly, even if Ubisoft brazenly ignores the physics in a few places.

The Jackdaw: The true masterpiece of the remake

The absolute highlight of the gameplay upgrade remains the naval battles. On the Deck of the Jackdaw Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced showcases the years of experience gained from Skull and Bones, and why it works even better here. The ship feels incredibly powerful right from the first upgrades, and the tactical depth has been significantly expanded by giving almost every weapon type a new, devastating secondary fire mode.

The manual aiming of the rotating guns significantly enhances the gameplay of boarding maneuvers. This arsenal is complemented by a new officer system. Three new naval officers can be recruited through specific quests: a weapons master, a shipwright, and a shipwright. These officers unlock powerful abilities. For example, the Padre, with his "Loyalty, Discipline, and Courage," unleashes the devastating ramming sprint on your ship, while Quartermaster Lucy, with "The One with the Gun," provides perfect cover.

In addition, Ubisoft directly links the dynamic weather system to survival at sea. The technology, familiar from "Assassin's Creed Shadows," simulates extreme weather changes, from scorching heat to full-blown hurricanes, throughout the day. This isn't just for show. Monster waves, waterspouts, and lightning strikes cause significant and spectacular damage to the Jackdaw in combat and on the open sea.

In addition, tons of new content in the Great Inagua hideout, new side quests such as the hunt for Blackbeard's treasure using his treasure map or the tragic story of Captain Stede Bonnet, as well as the recruitment of ship pets, provide hours of busywork.

Not just pirates, but explorers: The Caribbean is full of secrets

Stylish facade with a wooden core

Technically, the remake pulls out all the stops of the modern Anvil engine. Thanks to micropoly technology and ray tracing, it looks The Caribbean on PS5 Pro It looks phenomenal. The water breaks realistically against the cliffs, the spray splashes vividly over the deck of the Jackdaw, and the rays of light that fall through the dense jungle canopy are simply breathtaking.

Objects and fortresses are now fully dynamically destructible, adding tremendous impact to sieges and the capture of forts. A huge plus is the completely seamless cities – exploring Havana or Nassau happens without any noticeable loading times. Ubisoft Singapore has also recorded countless new ambient voice lines to breathe even more life into the world.

But this is precisely where the limitations of this remake become apparent. "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" is technically more modern, but not a completely new concept. It's noticeable throughout the game that it's a remake, fundamentally building upon the original's design assets. It simply doesn't achieve the graphical and animation perfection of "Assassin's Creed Shadows," which was developed from the ground up for the current generation.

While the landscapes look modern, many character animations feel noticeably dated. Aside from the revamped parkour flows, movements sometimes appear wooden, facial expressions in cutscenes are stiff, and the lip-syncing of the new voice lines leaves much to be desired in some scenes. Unfortunately, the illusion of perfect next-gen visuals is repeatedly shattered here.

Furthermore, I couldn't find much information about the specific sound implementation. The developers are presumably using the PS5's own Tempest 3D AudioTech engine. This often works very impressively in a home theater setup, but occasionally shows weaknesses in positioning or reverberation. Anyone without an expensive sound system in their living room will still get the grime of the naval battles blasted right in their ears.