REVIEW: Beast of Reincarnation – The Pokémon creators venture into the Souls-Lite experiment

Game Freak is taking a bold step to break free from the yellow plush cage. "Beast of Reincarnation" throws the cuteness guarantee overboard and sends you, as the infected Emma and her mutant dog Koo, through a devastated Japan. An experience that oscillates between fascination and frequent frustration.

The years of stagnation shape the new framework.

Game Freak has been suffering from its own success for a decade. A company that has spent years churning out technically outdated monster-collecting games isn't going to shed those baggage with a single project. The visuals of post-apocalyptic Japan in the year 4026 have a certain charm, but compared to current-generation console competitors, they sometimes feel a bit dated. The engine struggles with complex vegetation effects. When Blight forests suddenly erupt, it looks like solid last-gen visuals, but it's not going to push any graphics card to its limits.

Thankfully, the studio avoids the constraints of an empty open world. Instead, you often move only through linear hub areas, with your mobile base – the "Cleanse Walker" – serving as your hub. This decision saves the frame rate. Those seeking open-world exploration will be disappointed. Those who prefer linear, focused area-based combat will find exactly that. The developers have dispensed with the artificially padded content of modern open-world duds and concentrated on the essentials: combat and movement.

The Parry system compensates for the lack of impact.

Marketing departments call the combat system Ideally, it's something novel or deliberately challenging; I'd call it a successful blend of "Black Myth: Wukong" and similar games, combined with classic JRPG controls. Emma wields a swift sword, dodges, and uses the triggers for attacks and ranged weapons. However, the core gameplay mechanic revolves around blocking. Pressing the button at the moment of an enemy hit completely absorbs the damage, fills the enemy's stagger meter, and simultaneously generates Fluorescence Points.

Perhaps the most important difference to its Souls competitors: the window of opportunity for successful parries is extremely generous. Frame-perfect inputs are rarely required. Those who read the rhythm of the enemy's attack animations can easily parry their way through the standard foes.

While Emma finishes off her attackers, the impact feedback occasionally lacks the necessary punch. The hitboxes are precise, but the audiovisual feedback sometimes feels weak. The combat system only truly shines once the timing is perfect and the opponents' posture is broken. Anyone expecting a merciless "Elden Ring" will be disappointed. This game is aimed at action gamers seeking quick wins without having to waste three hours on a single mid-boss.

The dog serves as a tactical crowbar.

AI partners are usually annoying. They block paths, trigger traps, or act like a hindrance. Game Freak takes a different approach with Wolf Koo. Koo doesn't act as an autonomous troublemaker, but rather serves as your external tactical console. Successful parries with Emma replenish your Fluorescence meter. You then select "Bloom Arts" for your companion via the triangle menu.

At this moment, the action freezes in slow motion. This slows down the combat for two seconds, but gives you real room to maneuver. You can, for example, order Koo to use Higbana Roots, which pin up to three enemies to the ground simultaneously. While the monsters are immobilized, Emma follows up with powerful Blade Arts and delivers the finisher. This interplay between frantic parrying in close combat and calm command input in the menu works surprisingly well.

However, the developers constantly force small, unnecessary quick-time events on you whenever Koo uses his special abilities. This mechanic becomes annoying after just a few hours and interrupts the flow of the game without adding any gameplay value.

Hair acting as a gripping hook creates vertical freedom

The protagonist's movement style is distinguished by her mutation. Using the trigger, Emma shoots strands of Tendril from her hair to pull herself to anchor points, create temporary platforms, or catapult herself into the air. This verticality saves the otherwise rather flat environments. You use the height for aerial assassinations from ambush or to escape dangerous close-quarters combat situations to regenerate your stamina. Or you can simply swing through the levels faster, creating a fantastic dynamic.

The controls are crisp and responsive on the PS5, but they come with a major problem: the camera. As soon as you face off against the giant Nushi bosses and use the hair tensors to pull yourself up or launch yourself into the air, the system regularly loses its bearings. The camera then gets stuck on the textures of the boss monsters or centers itself behind objects in the foreground. If an attack hits you simply because the game loses its orientation, the fun factor plummets. Game Freak absolutely needs to fix this with patches after release.

The RPG systems remain superficial.

Away from combat, "Beast of Reincarnation" offers a mix of stat management and base building. The skill trees for Emma and Koo expand your repertoire with new attacks like the "Sakura Javelin" or the "Helmet Shard." However, this doesn't create true build diversity. You distribute skill points, increasing attack values, health bars, or fluorescence capacities. It's a simplified stat system that leaves little room for completely different playstyles.

The cooking mechanics on the Cleanse Walker also feel like a concession to modern viewing habits. You gather ingredients in the areas, cultivate plants, keep a chicken for eggs, and have Emma's stepsister Kagura prepare meals. These meals grant temporary buffs to attack, defense, or maximum health. Neglecting food intake stops the automatic regeneration of your characters. The system serves its purpose as a resource, but at its core, it feels like a mechanical chore designed to artificially extend the playtime.

A story with potential, but bland characters.

The setting of the contaminated world, the 100-year reappearance of the titular monster, and the robot golems that seek to preserve human souls bring fresh ideas to the table. The visual design of the Nushi bosses is reminiscent of "Shadow of the Colossus" in places. The game strikes a dark tone and avoids typical kitschy, crayon-style visuals.

However, the writers fail to breathe life into the characters. Emma starts out as a stoic, almost emotionless shell. This fits the plot of her mutation, but makes it difficult to feel any empathy in the first few hours. The companions' dialogue often feels flat and relies on familiar JRPG clichés. Anyone expecting a narrative masterpiece on the scale of "NieR: Automata" will find only a solid sci-fi tale with interesting basic ideas, but weak character development.