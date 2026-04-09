REVIEW: Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 Pro – PSSR Kills the Shimmer for Good

Sony provides the hardware, CD Projekt Red the technological vindication: The PS5 Pro update for "Cyberpunk 2077" eliminates the ugly visual glitches of the base console. Anyone who previously avoided Night City due to blurry textures or unstable frame rates will now receive the version that, for the first time, convincingly brings the high-end PC experience into the living room. Our review provides our impressions.

PSSR 2 makes the difference between mud and metropolis

Cyberpunk 2077 on the base PS5 has a clear bottleneck. FSR 2.1 handles the upscaling, but fine detail often breaks down. Night City remains a top-tier setting. Yet, the PS5 Pro launch highlights exactly how much potential was left on the table. Image stability is the new priority.

The result was often a persistent flickering of power lines and distracting noise on wet streets. Sony has effectively solved this problem with PSSR 2. The AI-powered upscaling ensures a level of image stability rarely seen on consoles. The city looks freshly cleaned; edges are razor-sharp, and the typical "shimmering" during camera movements is a thing of the past.

CD Projekt Red does give the player the choice and still offers a switch for FSR in the menu, but you can safely ignore it. PSSR is superior in every respect and delivers a significantly more stable image with identical performance.

Night City without flickering – the AI ​​scaling delivers the sharpness we've been missing since launch.

Raytracing Pro delivers the optical density

The highlight of the update is the new “Ray Tracing Pro” mode. The base PS5 only managed basic shadow maps. The Pro version brings the heavy hitters. This means local light sources and the sun now feature real-time ray-traced shadows. Ambient occlusion is significantly upgraded. Buildings and bridges look massive because corner shadows use physically accurate calculations. Raw performance meets visual depth.

Night City truly flexes its muscles at night: neon signs now cast real colored light onto the environment, instead of just being a static texture. However, CDPR remains pragmatic with reflections. While car paint and glass facades reflect in real time, the game often still uses classic screen-space reflections on the asphalt. This is a clever compromise to avoid completely overloading the hardware without diminishing the overall visual impact.

Between 60 and 90 FPS

For most players, Performance Mode will remain the preferred choice. Here, the game aims for a stable 60 FPS, but shifts into an even higher gear when using a 120 Hz display and VRR. In less complex scenarios, the frame rate climbs to as high as 90 FPS. This is particularly noticeable in fast-paced firefights where precise aiming is a matter of life and death. The controls feel noticeably more responsive thanks to the reduced latency.

The "sweet spot" for graphics enthusiasts with a fast monitor, however, is the 40 FPS mode within the RT options. It offers the perfect balance between the full splendor of ray tracing and a level of playability that is significantly better than the typical 30 FPS stuttering. Anyone who wants the full visual experience without sacrificing the feel of a flipbook will find their bliss here. Personally, I was most satisfied with 60 FPS and accepted a minimal compromise for it.

Neon lights and puddle reflections – the console has never been this close to a high-end PC.

The CPU draws the line in Phantom Liberty

Let's not kid ourselves: The PS5 Pro's GPU power is immense, but it can't overcome an overwhelmed processing unit. The problem child remains the densely populated district from "Phantom Liberty" and its many levels. In these extremely intricate zones with their enormous density of extras, the PS5 Pro stutters. As soon as you plow through the checkpoints at full speed, you notice the stuttering – here, the limiting factor isn't the graphics, but the console's processing power.

The unsightly pop-in of vegetation and vehicles out of nowhere remains a problem. These distance errors aren't a hardware defect, but rather an ugly scar in the engine architecture. CD Projekt Red can't simply bury these legacies with more processing power. Anyone expecting perfection will be disappointed, but compared to the often unstable stuttering of the standard hardware, the experience on the Pro still feels liberating.

Night City has never been more beautiful

CD Projekt Red has finally turned things around. What began as a technical disaster on the PS4 finds its provisional completion on the PS5 Pro. The integration of PSSR is a game-changer for image quality and makes the competing FSR technology look outdated. The world of V and Johnny Silverhand benefits massively from the new hardware power, even if the CPU limitations in extreme situations remind us of the limits of what's possible.