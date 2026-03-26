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Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Season 6: Pagani debut and new Detective missionaries landed

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown launches Season 6. All the info on Pagani Huayra, new Detective Missions, the Roadmap Update and Season 8 Houses.

Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
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Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Season 6

KT Racing has released the Season 6 update for “Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown”, which, in addition to new vehicles such as the Pagani Huayra Roadster, primarily introduces community-based “Detective Missions” and walk-in clothing stores.

Content

This update marks the starting point for a series of content expansions that will place a greater focus on the "TDU DNA"—that is, the lifestyle aspect beyond the pure racetrack. The update is live now!

Investigations instead of just chases

The main new features in Season 6 of “Drive Unlimited Solar Crown review“affect the game world interaction and mission design.

  • Detective Missions: As an evolution of the shadowing missions from TDU2, you must pursue targets without being detected. The new feature is... Wiretapping systemPlayers must remain near the target for a certain amount of time to eavesdrop on conversations. There are 15 missions at launch, with another 15 to follow in the mid-season update (S6P1).
  • Lifestyle & Retail: Walkable [features] open in Ibiza Clothing Stores for the "Streets" and "Sharps" clans. Additionally, the clan HQs have been revamped; customization options for vehicles and avatars are now accessible directly upon entering the HQs.
  • World Revision: Hong Kong Island is getting a technical facelift. Optimizations to the procedural generation tool have adjusted building heights and densities to improve lighting in the street canyons. In Wanchai, additional billboards add to the authenticity.

Pagani debut and Solar Pass

Season 6 delivers a mix of hypercars and exclusive rewards:

vehicle.Acquisition / Location of discoveryPeculiarity
Pagani Huayra RoadsterItalian dealer (HKI)Over 70 customization options (paint/interior)
Alpine A110 R UltimateSolar Pass Level 1Open-world debut of the model
Lamborghini HuracanSolar Pass Level 15V8 hybrid successor to the Huracán
Pininfarina B95Solar Pass Level 50Limited edition electric Barchetta
Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black SeriesOnline StorePart of a Michelin bundle

Technical corrections and “Quality of Life”

With this patch, the developers are addressing several points of criticism from the community:

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  • Input delay: The visual steering wheel feedback on controllers and keyboards has been synchronized with the physics engine. This should eliminate the "spongy" feeling when steering.
  • Slipstream physics: The "Dirty Air" effect has been revised. The air resistance behind a vehicle has been reduced by 0,3% to 0,5% reduced, and the effect now runs linearly over 100 meters instead of abruptly starting or stopping.
  • Console: The Xbox Series X receives an increase in upscaling resolution in performance mode. 1440pA similar optimization for the PS5 is in development.
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown receives the Season 6 update with the Pagani Huayra Roadster
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown receives the Season 6 update with the Pagani Huayra Roadster

Roadmap adjustment and real estate

Nacon confirms that future seasons will be extended in length to improve quality. This has a direct impact on upcoming highlights:

  • Season 7: focus on JDM culture and the new one Official Racing Center (ORC), a dedicated hub for competitive matchmaking.
  • Season 8: The return of the Real Estate. Confirmed are fully accessible houses and garages on Ibiza and Hong Kong Island that can be individually furnished (furniture, wall coverings, artworks).

For players, Season 6 primarily means stabilizing the core mechanics. The introduction of Detective Missions and shops is a necessary step to fill the previously rather sterile game world with content that goes beyond simply driving to checkpoints. Those waiting for the return of houses will have to wait until Season 8 due to the extended roadmap, but according to the developers, they will then receive a system that offers architecturally accurate rooms without "blind spots."

KT Racing has released the complete and comprehensive patch notes. with this link detained.

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