TEST: Easy Delivery Co. – Silent Hill meets Animal Crossing

Easy Delivery Co. combines leisurely package delivery with a subtle, eerie atmosphere. The mix of PS1 nostalgia, lo-fi beats, and a mysterious backstory makes this indie title one of the most unusual experiences I've played in a long time. Our mini-review reveals why.

Imagine cruising through a sleepy, snow-covered mountain town behind the wheel of a tiny Japanese delivery van. Your only companions: yourself, your truck, and a playlist of chill beats. The goal is simple: deliver packages, earn money, and just soak up the vibes. But what on the surface appears to be a pure relaxation simulator quickly reveals itself to be a profound experience, cleverly blending satire of the modern workplace with a touch of psychological horror.

The developers opted for a low-poly design that immediately evokes memories of the first PlayStation era, including muted colors and a melancholic atmosphere that perfectly suits the setting.

A gameplay loop between relaxation and management

The game mechanics are intentionally intuitive, but still require a certain amount of planning. While navigating linear, snow-covered roads, you not only have to ensure that the packages reach their destination, but also keep an eye on your own resources.

The game's depth stems primarily from resource management. You're constantly juggling fuel, caffeine levels (from coffee or energy drinks), and overall energy, adding a pleasant tactical element to what is otherwise a relaxing trip. The driving physics remain consistently responsive, as the focus is clearly on exploration rather than a hardcore simulation. A further advantage for relaxation is the game's high frustration tolerance. If packages happen to fall off the car during a wild ride, they can simply be collected and are instantly "repaired" in the game, ensuring the flow of the game is never unnecessarily interrupted.

Interestingly, this very leniency makes some items, like the duct tape for securing cargo, almost superfluous. However, this clearly demonstrates that the game doesn't aim to challenge through harsh punishments, but rather to captivate players through its world and the secrets hidden within it.

A relaxed cruise through the snow, but appearances are deceiving.

The silence that raises questions

What sets Easy Delivery Co. apart from typical job simulators is its atmosphere. The game nails a sense of isolation, backed by a stellar soundtrack. A mix of drum and bass and chill beats drives the loop. The crunch of tires on snow and the distant howl of the wind maximize immersion. It feels grounded.

But behind the facade of "cozy games," something is brewing. The town is controlled by a faceless corporation, and the inhabitants are behaving increasingly strangely. The story isn't told through lengthy cutscenes, but rather through subtle clues scattered throughout the world. Those willing to invest roughly three to five hours in the main story will be rewarded with a twist that reveals all too well that isn't right in this mountain town. It's fascinating how the game manages to strike a balance between "relaxing" and "creepy."

What you should know before delivery

Despite my enthusiasm for the art design and atmosphere, this game isn't for everyone. The pace is intentionally slow. Anyone expecting a simulation with the gameplay depth of a "Euro Truck Simulator" or the action of a courier service in an open-world game will be disappointed.

One point that might deter some is the lack of automatic navigation. You don't see yourself as a GPS point on the map, but rather have to actually study your surroundings and "read" the map. For me, this massively increased immersion, but it does require some getting used to. Also, while some items like firewood or tea are relevant to the gameplay, their use often remains optional.