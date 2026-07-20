TEST: Forensics Crime Scene Detective — Real detective work as a simulation

Cotton swabs instead of action, fingerprint powder instead of gun battles: Forensics: Crime Scene Detective has been available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S since July 13, 2026, and deliberately takes the unspectacular route. No interrogation, no dramatic showdown – just the question of whether meticulous forensic investigation can actually be entertaining.

Developed by Binary Impact and Alchemical Works, the game makes a clear promise: technically sound investigative work instead of crime fiction clichés. This very approach makes it interesting even before a single clue has been secured.

The unsung heroes of the lab

Forensics: Crime Scene Detective doesn't tell one big, overarching story – instead, it strings together individual cases, each standing on its own. We don't take on the role of the investigating detective, but rather that of the forensic expert. That is, only after the expert has been called to the crime scene, the first officers have already secured the scene, and the area has been cordoned off.

This perspective is the real narrative twist. You enter apartments, bars, and basements where something unimaginable has happened—or is alleged to have happened—and must reconstruct what truly transpired solely from the clues left behind. The individual scenarios are based on real-life case patterns and were developed with expert guidance. Accompanying the State Criminal Police Office of Rhineland-Palatinate

Not every bloody crime scene is automatically a murder, and not every obvious explanation holds up to scrutiny. At the end of every investigation comes the decision of whether a suspicion is confirmed or refuted – a responsibility that gives the game a sober yet effective narrative foundation. What will become of the results is unclear for now. We're simply doing our job.

Always keep your finger on the brush

The gameplay is divided into two clearly distinct phases. At the crime scene, evidence is first documented, photographed, and secured before DNA smears, fingerprint powder, ballistic reconstruction tools, and digital forensic tools are used. Important clues are not automatically highlighted – those who don't look closely can easily miss them. Back in the lab, the second phase begins: fingerprints are compared, DNA samples are analyzed, digital devices are decrypted, and blood spatter patterns are analyzed for direction and force to reconstruct the sequence of events. This methodical approach leads to genuine "aha!" moments when a tiny detail suddenly overturns the entire assessment of a case.

This very closeness to reality is also the game's risk. The investigative steps are strictly prescribed. Even those who have long since guessed the course of events must still complete every prescribed step before the case is considered solved. Furthermore, some clues are so subtle that the search resembles pixelation more than forensic work, and a single overlooked detail can significantly slow down an investigation.

In addition, there are currently some technical weaknesses. Evidence sometimes cannot be recorded, fingerprint recognition is unreliable, and unlocked cases sometimes don't even appear in the list. Replay value is also limited, as each case has only one correct solution. This is perhaps a bit too simplistic compared to reality.

Full focus on work

Instead of relying on a grand musical score, "Forensics: Crime Scene Detective" deliberately uses silence. The quiet hum of lab equipment, echoing footsteps in deserted rooms, and the palpable tension of working alone at a crime scene create an atmosphere that suits the sober subject matter without artificially inflating it.

This restraint, however, feels like a deliberate design choice rather than a bug. The game doesn't aim to impress through spectacle, but rather through the seriousness with which it treats its subject matter. For a genre that typically relies on dramatic music, this is a refreshingly understated approach – even if it might not appeal to players who crave thrilling sound effects.

The graphics are mediocre at best, sometimes blurry at crime scenes and with some rough edges. However, this doesn't detract from the gameplay; the features necessary for our research are still easily recognizable. It serves its purpose, but not much more than that.