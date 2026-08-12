REVIEW: Grounded 2 rocks already in Early Access on PS5

Obsidian Entertainment and Eidos Montreal are bringing the scaled-down survival game "Grounded 2" to PlayStation 5. The extensive content update "Into the Abyss" arrives simultaneously with the Early Access version on PC and Xbox, plunging players deep into the dark waters of Brookhollow Park.

This return to the microcosm is noticeably more forgiving of initial mistakes. Where the first game threw newcomers into an impenetrable thicket of grass without a compass, the sequel grips the player from the very first second with firm guidance. The foundation is solid.

Obsidian uses the fresh setting of the '80s and '90s, complete with garish pop culture references, vibrant colors, and a fantastic synth soundtrack, to noticeably enhance the gameplay. The story picks up seamlessly from its predecessor. An explosion disrupts the memorial ceremony for the four shrunken teenagers, Professor Tully decapitates the serving robot Burgle on live television, and Ominant Practical Technology seals off the entire park. The plot works. It delivers just the right amount of B-movie charm to propel the seemingly endless hunt for resources.

Camera and engine provide the necessary insight.

The engine upgrade is immediately noticeable on the PS5. Light rays realistically refract in morning dewdrops, while gigantic blades of grass cast dense shadows on the ground. Those who quickly become disoriented in first-person view can switch to third-person view in a flash. It works flawlessly. The overview improves enormously, especially when giant wolf spiders or scorpions appear in waist-high grass.

The developers have ditch the classic compass and replaced it with gigantic landmarks. Tall wooden lecterns, overturned ice cream trucks, picnic tables, and burning barbecues rise from the greenery. Climbing these structures grants a view of the entire zone. The exploration reward system kicks in immediately. Instead of searching for a blurry map marker, you head purposefully toward a massive object on the horizon.

Anyone who doesn't see the hostile insects in time in the bright sunshine will mess up the timing of their blocking attempt themselves.

The mount system eliminates the biggest weakness of its predecessor.

The most significant gameplay improvement concerns mobility. Ants and spiders serve as fully-fledged mounts in "Grounded 2." This considerably reduces walking distances. With your own ant, you can gallop past swarms of hostile insects at spectacular speed.

Even more crucial is the logistics. Mounts possess their own extremely spacious inventories. If you spend hours gathering grass and weeds while chopping wood, your mount can carry the heavy load. If your character dies in combat against a killer bug, your personal backpack is left behind. The mount, however, will automatically return to base after a defeat and secure the stored building materials.

In combat, the mount takes on the role of a full-fledged partner. You can mount up and attack directly from the saddle or dismount to use the animal as a distraction. While a praying mantis focuses its attacks on the ant, you flank the beast and pummel its unprotected weak points on its abdomen. This adds real tactical depth to close combat.

With the "Into the AbyssThe update puts the park pond in the spotlight. The water is no longer just a pretty background element, but a deadly environmental hazard. The developers use the theme of shrinkage to make a shallow puddle seem like an endless ocean. Visibility drops rapidly underwater, movement becomes sluggish, and the remaining oxygen gauge puts the player under constant pressure.

Diving suits unlock deeper levels. Neglecting your equipment will result in instant death. Beneath the surface lurk familiar dangers like diving bell spiders and the gigantic koi carp, which can devour a player in a single bite. The aquatic environment is further enhanced by the "Toe-biter" buggy. This amphibious vehicle glides seamlessly from solid ground to water, drastically speeding up exploration trips and eliminating the need for constant detours around the pond.

With the visor raised and a clear view of the Billy Hogs sign – the change in light provides the necessary overview for the next heist.

The complexity of the combat system demands genuine preparation.

The combat departs from the simplistic button-mashing of the first game. Enemies are vulnerable to specific elemental effects. Near the melting ice cream truck, you risk freezing to death, while the burning barbecue area slowly roasts your character. To survive these zones, you'll need to brew appropriate potions and craft suitable armor.

The developers have given the combat system a slight Monster Hunter twist. Monsters possess distinct resistances. Blocking mechanics, dodge rolls, and perfectly matched equipment determine life or death. Anyone who rushes into a cave system unprepared will be greeted by a loading screen. Parrying attacks requires precise timing. Those who mess up the frame rates of insect animations will take massive damage.

For solo players, however, this depth also means more work. Gathering Tier 3 materials becomes noticeably more time-consuming without other players. Obsidian mitigates this grind with excellent quality-of-life features. At the touch of a button, collected materials can be automatically sorted into storage crates. Crafting benches directly access nearby storage crates during crafting, eliminating the need to manually rearrange your inventory.

Obsidian relies on absolute darkness underground.

The class system only unfolds its full effect in co-op mode.

Grounded 2 can be played solo, but its true appeal lies in playing with up to four players. Armor sets and unlockable mutations create classic role distributions.

One player takes on the tank role with a heavy shield, drawing the attention of the bugs. Melee fighters act as rogues, ambushing enemies and dealing critical damage. Ranged fighters hurl bomb-like grenades from the second rank or frost-stricken insects. This interplay transforms boss fights into miniature MMORPG dungeons. When a giant wolf spider attacks the camp in the middle of the night, coordination is essential. The combination of utter helplessness at the start and the gradual subjugation of the wilderness creates a dynamic unparalleled in the survival genre.