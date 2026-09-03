REVIEW: Halloween – The Game – When Michael Myers himself becomes a sandbox

IllFonic understood with "Halloween: The Game" that Michael Myers couldn't function like a typical killer. Instead of speed and constant action, observation takes center stage. From this, the game develops its horror sandbox, confronting players with a slow, methodical approach to killing.

This puts both the single-player and asymmetrical multiplayer modes to a tough test, but works surprisingly well once you've internalized the underlying mechanics.

A tribute to the original and its architecture

John Carpenter's 1978 original never thrived on frenetic energy or loud mayhem. Michael Myers works as a boogeyman precisely because he stoically skulks through the scenes, practically never speaks, and repeatedly appears out of nowhere. Developer IllFonic faced the challenge of translating this very behavior into a video game. Making a character playable whose strength lies in defying classic video game conventions carries risks. IllFonic uses this very fact as the foundation for the title's greatest strength.

"Halloween: The Game" is therefore far more than a classic slasher film. Haddonfield provides the possibilities; the player decides what to do with them. In some ways, this strongly reminds me of IO Interactive's Hitman series: observe, plan, and strike at the right moment.

Haddonfield comes to “life”

The reconstruction of Haddonfield alone demonstrates the developers' respect for the license. Streets, houses, interiors, and the entire visual design are remarkably faithful to the 1978 film. The 70s aesthetic feels authentic and not like a digitally applied filter. It faithfully recreates the world – from the lifestyle of the time to the characters, who were taken directly from the film. This includes the moment when Michael, as a child, first picked up a knife to kill.

The design is crucial because the horror here doesn't primarily stem from cheap shock effects. Light sources, shadows, sounds, sight lines, and the surrounding architecture all blend together authentically. A dark front yard always generates more suspense than a predictable jump scare.

A prime example: The iconic "Halloween" soundtrack kicks in situationally, instantly transporting you back to John Carpenter's world. Combined with the ambient sounds, the use of silence, and the moments of suspense, it creates an atmosphere that works exceptionally well for much of the game. You don't have to wait a while to get into the game – Haddonfield draws you in practically from the very first minutes. Precisely because the game doesn't rely on constant jump scares, the music, soundscape, and oppressive atmosphere can truly take effect.

IllFonic doesn't simply recreate familiar scenes. The story mode uses the source material as a foundation and fills in the gaps left by the film. Locations like The Rabbit in Red Lounge or the local hardware store are seamlessly integrated into the narrative, revealing how Michael acquired his mask and that it wasn't simply there. Later chapters also bridge the gap to the modern Halloween trilogy, exploring what happened to Michael after his fall from the balcony and his escape. As a result, the single-player mode doesn't become a mere copy, but instead poses unanswered questions.

Michael Myers subverts classic action rules.

IllFonic doesn't give Michael Myers superhuman sprint speed. Whoever controls the killer moves invisibly across the map. At first, this feels strange. Michael can't just run across Haddonfield and catch up with his victims. Only after a few matches do you realize why this is so important: you have to plan your route before you even attack.

The Shape Jump This shifts the dynamics of the hunt in favor of the killer. Players controlling Michael themselves quickly realize they must read their surroundings. Light sources restrict their movement, making disabling electrical boxes and strategically manipulating lighting essential tactical tools. The "Killer Sense" perk allows players to switch to a first-person perspective mid-game, giving Michael a much more intense awareness of his surroundings and the proximity of potential victims.

The stalking system allows for better tracking and pursuit of targets. During gameplay, this sequence unfolds almost automatically: observe, locate, track – and strike at the right moment. Michael doesn't wander aimlessly through Haddonfield, but plans his hunt – and this is precisely what makes the killer's slow movement meaningful in the game.

The gameplay in these moments is reminiscent of the Hitman series. Of course, "Halloween: The Game" works differently. But here, too, it's about reading your surroundings and gaining an advantage. Cut the phone line, turn off the lights, block your escape route – and then wait. The best moment to attack is rarely the first.

The kills are as brutal as ever.

IllFonic doesn't skimp on the brutality of the kills either, which probably explains why PlayStation didn't release the game in Japan. does not allowThe environments themselves serve as murder weapons. Michael nails victims to walls, decapitates them against broken windows, uses open fires, or smashes heads to a pulp in refrigerator doors.

The violence is more than just showmanship. A kill feels like the satisfying culmination of a hunt, and finishers don't feel like interchangeable animations. When Michael finally catches his victim against the wall or window, you've often orchestrated that moment yourself.

Haddonfield demands constant rethinking

In the asymmetrical multiplayer mode, Michael then encounters four civilians. While the killer patrols his territory, the survivors search for remaining NPCs, convince them, rescue them, and organize an escape route. It's the antithesis of the "everyone against one" concept – instead, the focus here is on cooperative survival and escape, which sets it apart from previous Illfonic games.

The civilians are more than just interchangeable victims. The different characters bring their own unique traits, stats, and abilities that directly impact their role within a match. This means that the Survivor side doesn't play out identically for every character. While some characters excel at certain tasks, other abilities shift the priorities for exploration, rescue, and escape. This perfectly complements the sandbox approach of "Halloween: The Game," as even on the Survivor side, the goal isn't to follow a predetermined path. Which character you play and how you combine their abilities with the specific conditions of each map is entirely up to you.

The map is the actual playing field. Cars, bicycles, locks, hiding places, and telephones are marked as points of interest. Mission items like gas cans can be picked up, carried, thrown, or placed on the ground. The interface even displays the current status of tasks and the location of important items, even if they are being carried by a specific player.

The user interface and the map will therefore become your greatest allies. Repairing a getaway car requires spare parts, fuel, and keys. Even a seemingly harmless action takes time – and while you're still working on the getaway car, Michael could be closing in. Refueling a car or calling the police sends signals to the killer. Anyone who breaks away from the group quickly realizes just how alone they truly are in Haddonfield. And that's precisely where the terror stems from: you never know how much time you have left.

A farewell to classic permadeath

Eliminated civilians don't simply disappear from the game. After their virtual demise, players return in roles such as the sheriff or Dr. Loomis. IllFonic thus alleviates the frustration of long waiting times in spectator mode, a common problem in many asymmetrical games.

Conversely, Michael Myers cannot simply be killed off for good. While civilians can push him back, stun him, or temporarily detain him, the game does not allow for a final, decisive destruction. This preserves the character's depth and prevents rounds from devolving into shallow boss fights.

The perk system slows down game progress.

While the sandbox gameplay is compelling, the progression system reveals some weaknesses. "Halloween: The Game" distributes experience points to the profile, the killer, civilians, and individual weapons. These are complemented by challenges, prestige ranks, and unlockable skins and equipment.

I'm critical of the civilian perk system. The corresponding cards are unlocked randomly using an in-game currency. Rare drops have low probability of being obtained. Furthermore, some upgrades wear off after a set number of matches.

This has a distinct gacha-like feel to it. While there aren't any permanent, extreme stat boosts that completely throw the game off balance, the strength of individual builds still depends on chance. That's precisely what bothers me. A game that gives me so much freedom relies on random cards and expiring upgrades for progression. It feels unnecessarily complicated.