REVIEW: Icarus Console Edition – Survival between graphical splendor and menu hell

RocketWerkz brings a heavyweight of the survival genre to PlayStation 5 and Xbox with the "Icarus Console Edition". Dean Hall and his team have earned a reputation for uncompromising survival experiences, and Icarus is no exception.

Anyone looking for a deep simulation on consoles that doesn't hold the player's hand but rather throws them out of the drop pod will get exactly that. However, the transition from PC to couch isn't a smooth one. Sony players are faced with a massive wall of content and a user interface that clashes with the DualSense controller.

The atmosphere is the real star.

Sony delivered the raw performance needed for the “Icarus Console Edition” to flex its visual muscles. That first descent onto the planet is atmospherically unmatched. While many console survival titles struggle with muddy textures or unstable frame rates, Icarus delivers a crisp, sharp image. Dense vegetation, the interplay of light and shadow in the undergrowth, and physically accurate destruction effects when chopping wood set a high bar. Approaching storms aren't just a graphical filter. Wind whips the trees. The soundscape swells to a menacing roar. You practically feel the cold biting your character. High-fidelity survival at its best.

The team at RocketWerkz understands that survival games thrive on immersion. Standing on a riverbank, hearing the distant echo of a waterfall, and then having the idyllic scene shattered by a wolf's growl, the adrenaline surges. The technical execution of these moments is brilliant. The engine handles the vastness of the viewpoints, encompassing gigantic mountain ranges, without any performance issues. That's a remarkable achievement for a game of this scale.

The dense vegetation and lighting effects of Icarus demand a lot from the console.

The netcode and cooperative survival

Bungie and other co-op giants could learn a thing or two from this regarding session stability. Icarus allows up to three friends to join the fight for survival. The netcode is precise, and synchronization errors during weather events or animal attacks are rare. This is crucial, because in Icarus, a single second of delay often means death. When a grizzly bear attacks the camp, your shots have to count.

A particularly noteworthy feature is the absence of PvP elements. Sony players who don't want their painstakingly built base razed to the ground by a horde of teenagers at night will find their refuge here. The danger comes solely from the environment. This ensures an organic gameplay flow, allowing players to focus on progression and crafting instead of constantly scanning the horizon for enemy players.

The UI disaster on the controller

As good as the graphics may be, the interface is a disaster. RocketWerkz has copied the menu system almost verbatim from the PC version, which leads to massive frustration on the PlayStation 5. Navigating the deeply nested crafting menus and tech trees feels like trying to operate complex software with a steering wheel. The cursor either glides too slowly or too quickly across the icons, and selecting even the smallest items becomes a test of patience.

An even bigger problem is the text scaling. Anyone not sitting two meters away from a 65-inch TV will have massive problems reading the talent descriptions or material requirements. The font is microscopically small and optimized for use on a monitor, not for the distance in a living room. Here, the team missed an opportunity to implement a native, radial menu system, which would have significantly sped up gameplay on consoles. As it is, you feel like you spend 40 percent of your playtime sifting through cluttered tables when you should actually be exploring the world.

Icarus' PC UI makes item selection on PS5 a nightmare.

DLC policy as a bitter pill to swallow.

A critical look at the PlayStation Store reveals Icarus's real problem: its monetization. At launch, the Console Edition already boasts 13 DLCs. Sure, this content was developed over years on PC, but offering it all at once for the console version feels like a direct assault on players' wallets. Anyone wanting to experience the "real" Icarus with all the maps and expansions like "New Frontiers" will have to dig deep into their pockets, or at least opt ​​for the Ultimate Edition, which unabashedly charges €150.

While the base version offers enough content to get started, it's obvious at every turn that the game is designed as a platform for in-app purchases. Many interesting biomes and missions remain locked behind a paywall. This leaves a bad taste in the mouth, especially considering the already hefty price tag for the Ultimate Console Edition. Sony users are being treated like cash cows, being sold the game in bite-sized chunks.

Monotony in mission design

Once you've survived the initial grueling hours and mastered the basic mechanics like oxygen supply and food intake, another weakness becomes apparent: the mission structure. At first, the tasks seem varied, but it quickly becomes clear that you're almost always doing the same thing. You land, gather resources, build a temporary base, reach a target, and then disappear again. The variations are minimal.

The game attempts to compensate for this through its tech trees. Progressing from the Stone Age to advanced technology is motivating and complex. Unlocking new tools that noticeably improve survival is enjoyable. However, the path to these tools is paved with repetitive grinding. Those with a low frustration tolerance will likely give up in frustration after the tenth storm that rips their painstakingly built wooden hut to pieces. Icarus demands patience and diligence but offers little narrative reward. It's a game for self-improvement enthusiasts, not for story lovers.

Wild attacks are part of everyday life in Icarus on the PS5.

A world of extreme contrasts

Despite all its flaws, there are moments when Icarus is absolutely brilliant. Standing on a mountaintop after a grueling trek through the wilderness, watching the sun set over a vast lake, and finally unlocking the blueprint for the next technology upgrade in your inventory, brings a genuine sense of accomplishment. The world feels dangerous and real. The weather system is unforgiving – a forest fire can destroy all your hard work in minutes if you haven't taken precautions.

This unpredictability is at the heart of Icarus. It's not a "feel-good survival" game like Minecraft. It's a technological battle against a hostile planet. Those who immerse themselves in it can lose hundreds of hours, especially in co-op. The PS5 hardware provides the perfect foundation for this, even if the software interface sometimes hinders the experience.