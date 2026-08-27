TEST: Mortal Shell II – Bigger, tougher – but is it better?

With "Mortal Shell II," developer Cold Symmetry delivers a sequel that's improved in almost every aspect. Instead of simply building on the strengths of the original, the studio significantly expands its core concept: The game world is more open, the combat system offers greater freedom, and the sequel has also noticeably improved in terms of weapons, shells, and exploration. At the same time, "Mortal Shell II" remains true to its dark identity. You can find out how the game fares in our review here.

Mortal Shell already told a story cryptic story about self-discoveryIdentity and the search for purpose. These themes are also central to the sequel, although this time different aspects of one's own existence are explored.

You take on the role of the Harbinger, a prophesied being that is itself almost formless. Like its predecessor, the Harbinger can possess the bodies of fallen warriors. It doesn't simply wear them like a suit: with each vessel, it acquires the abilities and fragments of its former owner's past.

As the game progresses, you can increase your familiarity with these so-called Shells. This will allow you to learn more about their backstory, unlock new skills, and increasingly adapt your build to your own playstyle.

The Harbinger will desperately need these abilities, as he has been prophesied to retrieve the unborn offspring of the Undermether. This is a godlike being whose stolen ova have been scattered across the world and are now guarded by fanatical cultists, monstrous creatures, and the so-called false gods.

Free passage through the apocalypse

Anyone who played the first game will quickly feel at home. At its core, "Mortal Shell II" remains a Soulslike: You explore a world on the brink of collapse, fight your way through dungeons, and search for hidden paths, treasures, and the little stories tucked away among the ruins.

The crucial difference lies in the structure. "Mortal Shell II" is significantly more open and grants you considerably more freedom in your exploration. You can follow a promising path and let yourself drift, or methodically work your way through the world map. Often, a conspicuous ruin, a narrow side path, or a distant tower is enough to distract you from your actual objective.

This works primarily because detours are regularly rewarded. New weapons, equipment, upgrade materials, shells, and lore ensure that it's worthwhile to explore beyond the obvious paths. Compared to its more compact predecessor, "Mortal Shell II" thus conveys a stronger sense of exploring a cohesive world.

More equipment, more possibilities

The equipment you find has a huge impact on the gameplay. "Mortal Shell II" offers numerous items, weapons, and upgrade options that allow you to increasingly specialize your build.

Stones can be actively used to grant weapons additional properties or elemental effects, while different seals determine which defensive options and counters are available to you. Together with the various weapons, this creates a pleasingly wide range of playstyles.

The system doesn't seem entirely balanced, however. During my playthrough, some items gave the impression of being significantly superior to their alternatives in the same slot. Instead of weighing several equally good options, the decision was sometimes quite clear-cut.

The different shells play an even greater role. Each one has its own skill tree and can be further developed using materials found in the game. By investing points, you unlock passive bonuses and new abilities, while simultaneously learning more about the memories and past of the respective warrior.

However, this brings me to one of my biggest criticisms: In my view, the resources required for this are too limited.

During my playthrough, I never felt I had enough materials to meaningfully develop multiple shells simultaneously. This increasingly pressured me to invest all my resources in a single shell, which contradicts a system that is meant to encourage experimentation with different shells and playstyles.

Finding a new shell remains interesting, but actually trying it out becomes increasingly unattractive when the shell already in use is several development stages ahead. The game thus offers many possibilities, but imposes unnecessarily restrictive limitations on experimentation.

Mostly surprisingly simple – until Mortal Shell II suddenly shows its teeth

The difficulty level also left me with mixed feelings. For long stretches, "Mortal Shell II" is surprisingly tame for a Soulslike game. Individual enemies are usually easy to control, and many larger confrontations can be mastered quickly with a little experience.

Problems arise when the game's difficulty stems not from challenging enemies, but from their sheer number. In some rooms, multiple enemies await you simultaneously, pushing the otherwise effective defense mechanics to their limits.

A clean counterattack is only of limited help if the next attack, executed slightly later, is already underway. Blocking is also of limited use if several hits follow in quick succession and eventually cause you to stagger.

For such situations, the returning Harden ability from the previous game comes in handy. At the touch of a button, your body temporarily transforms into stone, causing enemy attacks to bounce off you. Perfect timing is further rewarded and can allow you to regain access to the ability more quickly.

Against single opponents, this is a powerful and satisfying mechanic. Against a group, however, the timing becomes problematic: while the first attack bounces off you, the next opponent is often already preparing to strike. If you miss the optimal timing, Hardening then goes on cooldown for several seconds – and thus a crucial defensive option is unavailable precisely when you need it most.

If an enemy with ranged attacks joins the group, a manageable situation can quickly turn into a frustrating ordeal. Theoretically, switching to a more suitable shell would be the solution. In practice, however, this idea clashes with resource scarcity. While those who have primarily invested their materials in a shell do have alternatives, they often can't yet utilize their more interesting abilities.

The result is an unbalanced difficulty curve. For extended stretches, "Mortal Shell II" is almost too easy, only to then overwhelm you with enemy density or noticeable difficulty spikes at certain points.

When night falls

Should the regular difficulty level still be too easy for you, "Mortal Shell II" offers an additional challenge. An NPC allows you to switch the world to night mode, which essentially functions as the game's hard mode.

It's not simply a matter of increasing all stats. Enemies have significantly more health points, inflict considerably more damage, and their placement sometimes changes as well.

Interestingly, the night did not serves solely as a difficulty optionCertain encounters, places, and smaller stories can only be discovered under these conditions. The game hints at such secrets in a surprisingly elegant way. Books, texts, or other clues, for example, suggest that something can only happen in a particular place when "night falls."

This adds an extra layer of gameplay appeal to the higher difficulty level. Anyone who wants to uncover all the world's secrets will sooner or later have to confront its more dangerous inhabitants.

A world that tells its own story

Graphically, "Mortal Shell II" is exceptionally appealing. Technical details are only one aspect of what makes the world interesting. The environmental design, in particular, contributes significantly to the atmosphere.

Cold Symmetry uses its environments to tell stories without explicitly reading them to the player. Towers on elevated platforms suggest they once served to observe the surrounding areas. Remnants of ancient walls indicate the larger structures to which they were connected, while fire bowls likely served as widely visible signal fires.

Even ancient ruins, now used by cultists as refuges or sanctuaries, convey the impression that this world existed long before its current inhabitants. Many places thus appear not as mere scenery, but as remnants of a story that one must piece together oneself.

The game's performance is also a major plus. There are few to no loading screens, and I didn't experience any framerate issues during my playthrough. However, for me, the real star of the show is the sound.

You'll often find yourself rotating the camera, searching for a sound source in the environment. A crackling fire in an abandoned village makes the setting seem more sinister than it actually is, while branches creak in the wind and a cough emanates from an unlit hut. These small details noticeably enhance the atmosphere and keep the world interesting even when there's no enemy in sight.