REVIEW: Project Songbird – a small indie gem with genuine emotions

How far are you willing to go for art that prioritizes raw vision over market trends? This is the core question behind "<a href="https://playfront.de/en/tag/project-songbird/" data-type="post_tag" data-id="15778" data-no-instant="">Project Songbird</a>." It is the latest title from solo dev Conner Rush and his indie outfit FYRE Games.

Rush, the dev behind indie titles "We Never Left" and "Summerland," delivers his most ambitious project yet. This cinematic first-person horror experience explores creative burnout, depression, grief, and artistic identity. It drops players into the West Virginia woods for a four-to-five-hour run. Despite some technical rough edges, the narrative carries the experience. The story hits hard.

A song for one's own soul

In the game, we take on the role of Dakota, a songwriter who has lost the spark that once earned her a loyal fan base. On the advice of her producer, she retreats to a cabin in the hills of West Virginia to work on new music. During this retreat, Dakota confronts not only her writer's block and the existential anxieties of an artist, but also her own personal demons.

Over time, these themes merge with reality, and Dakota finds herself increasingly haunted by strange phenomena and nightmarish episodes. The story is primarily told through Dakota's monologues and dialogues with other characters. These conversations generally take place via walkie-talkies or telephones, thus maintaining a sense of isolation.

Dakota retreats to this cabin to write.

The story itself isn't particularly surprising or full of twists and turns, but it's very well written, especially from an emotional perspective. Anyone who has grappled with similar themes will recognize themselves in many of the statements made by the excellently voiced characters. It rarely becomes clumsy or sentimental; instead, it always remains relatable and understandable.

Atmosphere beats glossy

From a purely technical standpoint, “Project Songbird” delivers. Foliage density is non-existent, yet the forest atmosphere remains top-tier. The art direction mimics high-grain film or a nostalgic flashback sequence. Cleverly implemented light and shadow play heightens the constant sense of dread. Night sequences force reliance on a flashlight with a depleting battery. It creates genuine tension.

One problem with the visuals is that it's not always entirely clear which elements of the game world are interactive. While this naturally encourages exploration, it can also lead to frustration in certain sequences when you simply can't progress.

Another important element is the game's first-rate soundtrack. In a title centered around music, it's essential, and the selection of tracks is truly excellent. The songs by fictional indie artists consistently fit perfectly with the issues Dakota grapples with. Furthermore, there are a number of records that can be found and played by the player.

Between exploration, puzzles, and clunky combat

"Project Songbird" feels a bit like a mix of Firewatch and Silent Hill. You can explore the immediate surroundings of the cabin, although they aren't particularly expansive. As the story progresses, you'll have to solve puzzles typical of the survival horror genre. This usually involves finding specific items and then using them in the right place.

The combat is the weakest part of the game.

The puzzles are mostly well integrated into the game world and rarely feel tacked on. Beyond that, there are frequent sections where you have to hide from monsters or explore new environments. All of this works well and is quite enjoyable, which can't be said for the combat to a certain extent.

Combat is the weakest part of the game: Dakota receives an axe early on, and later a revolver and a hunting rifle. However, both ranged and melee combat feel clunky and unsatisfying. The lack of enemy variety only exacerbates this. While the confrontations do serve their purpose as adrenaline rushes, you're also always relieved when they're over.