TEST: Tekkusai Lucid – Is the gaming IEM worth 180 euros?

With the Lucid, Tekkusai releases its first IEMs clearly aimed at gamers. Sonically, the in-ears impress with a precise, pleasantly wide sound signature, while the accompanying software allows for additional customization depending on the game. However, the biggest sticking point for me during testing was the fit. We'll examine how the gaming IEMs perform in everyday use and during gameplay in our review.

From professional tool to mass market: IEMs, or in-ear monitors, originally come from the professional audio sector and were primarily used by musicians. Their compact design, adjustable fit, and strong noise isolation made them particularly attractive for live performances.

Later, in-ear headphones found their way into the mass market and are now part of everyday life for many users. Accordingly, the selection is now vast: While inexpensive models already deliver solid results, high-quality or custom-made versions can quickly cost several hundred or even thousands of euros. Tekkusai Lucid At just under €180, they fall into the upper middle range. While they won't break the bank, they are still a significant investment for a hobby accessory.

Precise sound with a slight V-shape

The Lucid speakers demonstrate their strengths early on in terms of sound. They deliver a precise, clear sound with a pleasantly wide soundstage. This is particularly beneficial in games where spatial representation and localization play a crucial role. At the same time, the tuning is more forgiving than aggressive. The sound remains clean and pleasant without becoming harsh or fatiguing.

The Tekkusai Lucid: Precise gaming sound with accessories, but fit concerns in the test.

In the central area, the Tekkusai Lucid The sound is slightly warm in places, which can make voices sound a bit recessed in some situations. Tonally, they are largely balanced with a slight V-shaped frequency response, meaning a bit more emphasis on bass and treble. All in all, the Lucid IEMs are suitable for everyday use and are not limited to gaming; they also perform convincingly with music and movies.

Game Profiles via App: PC users of the Lucid IEMs can also utilize the dedicated Lucid app. This app works in conjunction with the free Equalizer APO software and, when "Game Mode" is activated, automatically loads a suitable sound profile based on the detected game. With Game Mode deactivated, all profiles can be selected manually and used independently of the game being played. The settings also include a clearly audible night mode and a diagnostic function that checks for typical software errors. Furthermore, thanks to the included adapters, the IEMs can also be used with most consoles.

The idea behind the game profiles is understandable: not every game places the same demands on sound. While some titles prioritize voices and atmosphere, competitive shooters often require the most clearly audible footsteps. Accordingly, it can be useful to selectively emphasize certain frequency ranges. In practice, the profiles are effective. The change to the sound is immediately noticeable and, depending on the game, sometimes quite significant. However, I wasn't entirely satisfied with all the profiles. In some cases, the discrepancy between the familiar sound and the result of the active profile was quite considerable. This is, however, a subjective impression. Those specifically seeking a gameplay advantage will likely rate the profiles more favorably.

All-rounder with comfort limits

Beyond gaming, the Lucid earbuds also deliver impressive sound for music and movies. This makes them a versatile all-rounder for everyday media consumption. However, they don't quite match the comfort of traditional headphones. Since they are in-ear monitors (IEMs), they lack an integrated microphone. Anyone wanting to communicate with friends will need an additional USB microphone. The Lucid earbuds are also less convenient for everyday use than a headset. Getting up isn't something you can simply remove. Especially when using foam ear tips, these need to be rolled up and then expanded again in the ear. It takes time to achieve a perfect fit.

Solid package, individual fit: Scope of delivery and delivery limits of the Tekkusai Lucid

Solid accessory package

The presentation and build quality are also excellent. The Lucid IEMs appear thoughtfully designed and manufactured to a high standard. The packaging contains the IEMs, a carrying case, ear tips, a 4,4 mm balanced plug, 3,5 mm and USB plugs, and plastic covers. The carrying case is particularly noteworthy. It has a premium feel, is sufficiently sturdy, and features a small inner pocket for additional accessories.

Fit as a crucial factor: The biggest drawback of the Lucid, for me, lies in its fit. The package includes three sets each of silicone and foam ear tips, four of which were too large for me, while the smallest didn't provide enough grip. Only after purchasing additional tips did I find a pair that offered a secure fit. Furthermore, the Lucid earbuds touch the inside of my ear as soon as they shift slightly, creating an uncomfortable pressure point. These issues are individual, but especially with IEMs, the fit is crucial because it directly impacts comfort and sound quality.