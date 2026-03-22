Review

TEST: The Coin Game – Fairground Nostalgia or Technical Disaster?

The Coin Game simulates fairground slot machines with precise physics, but falls short due to technical issues. Our test reveals whether the ticket grind is worth €20.

Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
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The Coin Game Review
The Coin Game Review
6.8
Review Overview

Who hasn't experienced this? You slide your last euro into the claw, the plastic hand gently strokes the plush toy's ear, and then weakly returns to its starting position. "The Coin Game" promises to digitally preserve precisely this subtly frustrating yet addictive feeling.

Content

Developer Casual Game delivers a simulation reminiscent of the legendary Namco Funscapes, focusing entirely on the mechanics of ticket-poaching, coin-pushing, and dubious skill tests. On paper, this sounds like the perfect time-killer, but in testing, it proves to be both an exciting concept and a failure, primarily due to its own ambition and questionable technical execution.

The fun is hidden behind plastic casings.

The core of the game lies in the slot machines, and this is where the project truly shines. The variety is impressive: from classic coin pushers, where you hope the next virtual coin will trigger the avalanche, to more complex ticket machines like "Treasure to the Sand" or "Skee Ball UFO," it's all there. The physics of the coins feel astonishingly realistic. When a stack of plastic cards slowly slides over the edge, it tickles the very reward center in the brain that used to steal our pocket money at the fair.

The developer has clearly poured their heart and soul into emulating the unique thrill of these mechanical gambling machines. It's immediately obvious that someone who understands the rhythm of these machines was at work here. The "Birthday Mode," in particular, allows you to immerse yourself in this world without financial pressure and simply enjoy the game mechanics, while the "Survival Mode," with its hunger and energy systems, attempts to create a true life simulation.

When the physics are right and the tickets are rattling off, you almost forget the technical crash landing of the rest of the game world.
When the physics are right and the tickets are rattling off, you almost forget the technical crash landing of the rest of the game world.

When the open world becomes a performance killer

However, as soon as you lift your head from the arcade machine and explore the rest of the fairground or the island, the whole house of cards collapses. The performance in free-roam mode is simply unacceptable. Despite the rather functional indie graphics, the frame rate drops massively in open areas. This isn't due to a lack of hardware power on the part of the players, but rather to poor engine optimization. The fact that Sony or Microsoft allowed the game to pass certification in this state raises questions once again.

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That a title with graphics that don't exactly blow anyone away struggles so much with the hardware is a clear sign of an overstretched technical foundation. Furthermore, despite the various activities like cruising on the beach or pizza-making jobs, the island often feels sterile and lifeless. The atmosphere fails to ignite when the game world stutters and the environmental textures are reminiscent of the early PS3 era.

A lack of prospects ruins the chance of winning.

Another technical annoyance concerns the operation of some key attractions. The claw machines are already difficult enough in reality, but in "The Coin Game," the challenge is artificially inflated by the interface. Essential camera perspectives, such as a true side view, are often missing, making it difficult to accurately judge depth in three-dimensional space. Controlling the claw is often a matter of pure luck, which has nothing to do with skill but rather with technical guesswork.

This clearly represents a missed opportunity, as precise controls would have significantly enhanced the appeal of this simulation. One can't help but wish the game had been designed for VR, where depth perception would be a given. In the standard monitor version, however, this shortcoming feels like a design flaw that unnecessarily disrupts the gameplay.

Blind flight with the grabber arm: Without the missing side view, playing with the claw becomes a pure frustration lottery instead of a skill test.
Blind flight with the grabber arm: Without the missing side view, playing with the claw becomes a pure frustration lottery instead of a skill test.

Ticket grinding without a real goal

Those with enough patience and coins can collect thousands of tickets. The problem is the reward. You can exchange the painstakingly earned points for digital junk that ultimately offers little in the way of gameplay value. Perhaps they've tried to be a little too realistic. Yes, there are leaderboards and you can decorate your virtual hideout with your winnings, but the long-term appeal wears off quickly.

Once you've played each type of slot machine extensively three or four times, the question of "why" arises. The survival elements feel more like a hindrance than a motivating addition. While the idea that you have to work to earn money for the arcade is a realistic approach, in the context of the technical problems it often feels more like work than fun.

The Coin Game Review
Review Overview
6.8
Criteria 6.8
Good Stuff Outstanding automaton physics High nostalgia factor Fair price-performance model
badstuff Technical disaster in free roam Too few camera angles in the Claw Machines Soulless game world
Summary
"The Coin Game is a classic 'love it or hate it' project. The simulation of the individual slot machines is exceptionally well done and offers a lot of nostalgic fun for the asking price of €19,99. Anyone who's ever wanted to throw 500 coins into a slot machine without a second thought will get exactly that here. However, you can't ignore the massive technical flaws. The disastrous performance in the open world and the poor camera work at key machines noticeably drag down the overall impression. Anyone looking for a polished gaming experience should steer clear of this island. On the other hand, if you can overlook the stuttering and are only here for the authentic mechanics of the slot machines, which you can also play directly, you won't go far wrong. In the end, it's still cheaper to sink your money virtually here than to mortgage your house and home at a real fairground for a cheap stuffed animal from China. Verdict: Top for slot machine nerds, flop for tech aesthetes."
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