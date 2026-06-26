REVIEW: Unrailed 2 – Co-op genius meets solo frustration

“Unrailed 2: Back on Track” left Early Access on June 11, 2026, and has since been available on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. After more than a year and a half of testing, Swiss developer Indoor Astronaut delivers a sequel that significantly expands upon the stressful core gameplay of its predecessor.

The game throws you straight onto the tracks without much of a story. You take on the job of a worker whose train never stops because it's missing brakes. Sounds like a simple party gag. But in reality, it's brutal stress, as our test shows.

A bucket of water against total loss

The gameplay loop demands constant multitasking under extreme time pressure. While the locomotive crawls relentlessly forward, you chop down trees for wood, smash rocks for iron, and haul everything to the workshop wagon to produce new tracks. Simultaneously, you must keep a close eye on the locomotive's heat gauge and constantly cool it with water. Miss the opportunity, and the train will burn down, meaning the immediate end of the round. Mistakes are unforgiving.

Each biome presents its own set of challenges. In the Boxcar Bayou swamps, cobwebs slow you down, requiring you to burn them away with torches. Small creatures dig holes in your planned path. The biggest problem in co-op: tools are severely limited. There's usually only one axe, one pickaxe, and one bucket for the entire team. Without clear communication, you'll constantly be getting in each other's way as the train hurtles toward the edge of the precipice. Coordination is everything. If you're asleep, you lose.

Modifications and real bosses

As a reward for completing stations and side quests, you collect golden bolts. These can be invested in shops for wagon upgrades. The initial limit of five wagons can be increased, significantly changing the gameplay. Automatic resource magnets or larger loading areas make the grind easier. Torpedo wagons can even blast their way through obstacles, but they overheat more quickly.

At the end of each biome, players will now encounter true boss enemies for the first time. Instead of traditional combat, the boss's mechanics are manipulated. You'll use the dynamite of a giant monster yourself to blast open railway tracks. A classic mode without these new features is available for purists. An eight-player versus mode and the Terrain Conductor mode for creating your own maps complete the package.

Voxel optics and technical glitches

Visually, it remains “Unrailed 2: Back on Track"Staying true to its blocky, charming voxel style, Indoor Astronaut deliberately avoids photorealistic frills, and in practice, this proves to be the best design decision ever. When four players are simultaneously zipping across the screen, resources are flying, and the locomotive is on fire, this minimalist visual style is a lifesaver. You can instantly spot every axe, every piece of track, and every obstacle without squinting. Readability is extremely high despite the absurdly chaotic environment. Each biome also boasts its own distinct color palette, keeping the overall look fresh."

The soundtrack propels the action forward with upbeat rhythms. The music perfectly matches the game's frantic pace. However, the default audio design is incredibly annoying, as the standard mix is ​​far too loud and the sound effects mercilessly drown out any conversations on the couch. You'll be turning down the volume in the options menu within the first few minutes. In fact, you have to. Otherwise, you won't be able to hear yourself think. The tracks themselves are well-crafted, but they don't stick in your head after you turn off the console.

Technically, version 1.0 isn't quite running smoothly as of June 2026. There are occasional noticeable micro-stutters and brief freezes. Sometimes tools even disappear completely into the ground, or the server connection drops in online co-op mid-round. In a game that relies on split-second timing, this is extremely frustrating.

The biggest weakness, however, becomes apparent in solo mode. While you control your bot companion much more precisely than in the first game via a new command wheel, the AI ​​still regularly falters in stressful situations. The game is clearly designed for groups. Playing alone, railway construction quickly becomes a frustrating chore.