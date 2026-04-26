The 7th Guest Remake will be released on June 4th for PC and consoles.

Vertigo Games will release the completely rebuilt “The 7th Guest Remake” of the adventure classic on June 4, 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for €19,99.

The game is based on the 1993 CD-ROM pioneer and replaces the then pre-rendered backgrounds and simple FMV (Full Motion Video) sequences with modern real-time graphics and volumetric video performances.

Cross-buy model between flat and VR versions

A key aspect of the release is its integration with the existing VR version. Vertigo Games is using a customer-friendly model here:

Existing customers: Anyone who already owns The 7th Guest VR on Steam or PlayStation will receive the new remake for free.

Anyone who already owns The 7th Guest VR on Steam or PlayStation will receive the new remake for free. New customers: Buyers of the standard version on Steam or PS5 automatically receive access to the respective VR version (Steam VR or PS VR2).

Buyers of the standard version on Steam or PS5 automatically receive access to the respective VR version (Steam VR or PS VR2).

The biggest technical hurdle in a remake of “The 7th guestAccording to the developers, the key was the depiction of the ghostly apparitions. While the original game in 1993 used green screen footage superimposed on the backgrounds, the remake uses volumetric video. This involves recording actors in 3D spaces, allowing them to act as three-dimensional projections within the fully explorable game environment.

The gameplay is based on the core of the original: exploring Henry Stauf's manor and solving logic puzzles. According to the developers, these puzzles have been reworked for the remake to meet modern design standards without losing their connection to the original.

Nostalgia meets niche technology upgrade

Historically, "The 7th Guest," alongside Myst, was a driving force behind the success of the CD-ROM drive in the 90s. This remake attempts to replicate that technological lead through the use of volumetric capture. However, the low price point of just under €20 and the cross-buy option suggest that Vertigo Games views the project more as a complementary addition to their VR portfolio, aiming to reach a broader audience without headsets.

For €19,99, players get a technically updated remake of an adventure game milestone. The deal is particularly attractive for owners of the VR version or those who want to try both (flat screen and VR). Anyone looking for classic logic puzzles and 90s-style horror without modern action elements will find a substantial remake at a fair price.