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The Blood of Dawnwalker: 30-day time limit and new mechanics in the pre-release trailer

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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New gameplay trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker! 30 days to complete the game, dual vampire abilities and two combat systems just before its release on September 3rd.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco are sending us to the dark Sangora Valley on September 3, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The newly released gameplay trailer reveals a surprising amount of depth.

The protagonist, Coen, is caught in a dilemma. By day, he fights as a human, wielding magic and sword; by night, he unleashes his vampire powers. This shift isn't merely cosmetic; it directly determines our options.

The time limit makes things particularly exciting. We have exactly 30 days and 30 nights to save Coen's family from the vampire lord Brencis. Pure exploration doesn't take any time, but accepting and progressing through quests does. Those who procrastinate or set the wrong priorities abandon their family to its fate. It will be impossible for us to complete all the side tasks in one go. Decisions really matter here.

Flexible, custom-designed combat system

In combat, the development team lets us choose our fighting style. An adaptive omniattack and omniblock system allows for quick attacks and parries at the touch of a button.

Those seeking a greater challenge can switch to a direction-based combat system. Here, timing, precision, and perfect counterattacks are crucial. Which system ultimately proves more enjoyable will be revealed upon release.

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The Blood of Dawnwalker
Rebel Wolves plans franchise future ahead of first release
The Blood Of Dawnwalker Release
The Blood of Dawnwalker has officially gone gold: The vampire RPG is ready for release.
The Blood Of Dawnwalker Eclipse Edition
The Blood of Dawnwalker: Unique Time System Explained

Rebel Wolves delivers a solid performance just before launch. The blend of a tough, classic RPG-style time limit and a true day-night cycle sounds like refreshingly unsettling gameplay. If the quests live up to the promise of the time constraints, we're in for a real treat.

Which combat system variant appeals to you more spontaneously – the accessible Omni system or the direction-based precision mechanic?

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