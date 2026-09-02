The Blood of Dawnwalker: Creative Director is relieved about the debut

The creative director of “The Blood of Dawnwalker”, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, reports a Metacritic average of 85 points after the publication of the first reviews.

Former CD project organizers under pressure

The debut title from the new development studio Rebel Wolves has thus achieved a solid position in the top third of reviews before its official release on September 2nd. The game delivers a dark vampire RPG scenarioFor Tomaszkiewicz, who previously worked as a quest designer on "The Witcher 3" and "Cyberpunk 2077", his own reputation was at stake in this project.

“Waiting for the reviews to come in has been nerve wrecking to say the least, but they're finally (mostly) here!”, Tomaszkiewicz commented on the situation on X. “Great relief, can’t wait to see you all play the game and to hear your thoughts!”

The nervousness is well-founded. The restructuring of large AAA corporations into independent AA teams carries enormous risks. Without the financial safety net of a publisher like CD Projekt, the first wave of reviews directly determines the survival of the studio infrastructure.

Waiting for the reviews to come in has been nerve wrecking to say the least, but they're finally (mostly) here! 🙌😌



Great relief, can't wait to see you all play the game and to hear your thoughts!



It's a privilege to work with such a talented team @RebelWolvesDevs 🥰 https://t.co/fKpR7JZcx4 — Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz 🧛‍♂️ (@MTomaszkiewicz) August 31, 2026

Support from the developer community

Numerous industry veterans reacted publicly to the director's exoneration. Cyberpunk 2 Associate Game Director Paweł Sasko, The Witcher 4 Game Director Sebastian Kalemba, and Level Design Lead Miles Tost expressed their support. Developers from other studios, such as Daniel Vavra of Warhorse Studios, also congratulated the team.

This unified response demonstrates the release's significance for the entire industry. Experienced executives are leaving established studios to pursue independent IPs. Failure would have sent a strong signal to similar spin-offs.

A Metacritic average score of 85 on PS5 guarantees stable sales figures at launch. The game avoids the disastrous technical state of previous CD Projekt releases, and its technical foundation is solid.