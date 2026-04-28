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The Blood of Dawnwalker: Editions and pre-order bonuses reviewed

Which edition of The Blood of Dawnwalker is worth buying? We compare the Standard and Eclipse Editions, including all content, prices, and bonuses.

The Blood Of Dawnwalker Eclipse Edition
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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Owner and Managing Director of PlayFront, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He...
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In keeping with the announcement of the Release date on September 3, 2026 Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Rebel Wolves have revealed details about the various editions of "The Blood of Dawnwalker." At launch, players will have a choice between two digital versions, primarily aimed at fans who want to delve deeper into the lore of the new dark fantasy world.

The Standard Edition will be released for €69,99 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It includes the base game without any additional digital extras. For players who want to focus solely on the gameplay and the story choices surrounding protagonist Coen, this is a solid foundation.

The Eclipse Edition: The complete package for lore lovers

For an additional ten euros (a total of €79,99), the Eclipse Edition offers a range of digital content beyond the game itself. Particularly interesting for collectors and fans of game design:

  • Digital World Compendium: A digital reference work that provides background information on the vampire clans, the history of the 14th century, and the creatures of the night.
  • Digital Soundtrack: The atmospheric music underscores the contrast between the despair of the plague era and the power of the Dawnwalkers.
  • Digital comic book: A graphical presentation that presumably illuminates the backstory or additional aspects of the game world.

Is the extra cost worth it?

The €10 price increase for the Eclipse Edition is moderate compared to others in the industry. While many other publishers often charge €20 more for "Deluxe" versions, filling them only with skins or XP boosts, Rebel Wolves focuses on additional content such as the compendium and the comic.

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Anyone who knows the world of “The Blood of DawnwalkerAnyone who wants to not only play but also understand the game will find fair added value here. Fortunately, no gameplay-relevant advantages such as exclusive weapons or armor, which could often disrupt the balance, were announced. Thus, the gameplay experience remains identical for all buyers – only the behind-the-scenes look is reserved for those who purchase the Eclipse Edition.

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