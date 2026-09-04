The Blood of Dawnwalker: Hotfix 1.0.2 addresses performance issues

Rebel Wolves released the first patch for "The Blood of Dawnwalker" less than 24 hours after launch. The action RPG is struggling with significant performance issues, stuttering, and crashes on all platforms at launch.

Kleine Bugfixes, big promises

Patch 1.0.2 is quite small in scope, but it fixes three specific gameplay bugs. Among other things, the tutorial companion Lunka no longer gets stuck, and the dialogue with Farkas now works even if all surrounding NPCs have been killed beforehand. PC players also receive adjustments to the controller dead zone and fixes to the sprinting inputs.

The team is reacting extremely quickly to community feedback with this step. While the title currently has a "Mostly Positive" rating on Steam, technical issues are noticeably dragging down the scores.

Rebel Wolves are already working on further Updates To combat stuttering and crashes, the studio recommends running the game in full-screen mode on PC and updating the motherboard's BIOS. Button mapping for PS5 controllers is also currently unavailable.

Quests

Coen can talk to Farkas now even after killing all NPCs around him

Lunka no longer gets lost when leading Coen in the tutorial

Uriashi blacksmith learned how to craft a certain holy sword

Gameplay

Adjustments to controller dead zone and input issues while sprinting (PC Only)

Other known issues we're currently looking into:

Game stuttering when in Windowed / Borderless mode (workaround: please try launching the game in Full Screen)

Game crashing on compiling shaders (fix: please check if your BIOS is up to date, more info: here )

) Missing option of mapping buttons on a PS5 gamepad

A minimal hotfix won't salvage the bumpy PC launch, but it does demonstrate the developers' speed. Anyone who relies on a smooth frame rate without resorting to fullscreen workarounds will definitely have to wait for the next major performance patches.

What technical problems are currently causing you the most trouble in "The Blood of Dawnwalker" – are you already using the fullscreen workaround against the stuttering or are you waiting for real performance updates?