The Blood of Dawnwalker in the review check: no new The Witcher

The action RPG "The Blood of Dawnwalker" launches with a Metacritic score of 85, based on 25 international reviews as of August 31, 2026. The debut title from developer Rebel Wolves thus falls short of the historic score achieved by "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," which reached a Metascore of 92 in 2015.

The 30-day mechanics embed consequences into the game design

The core gameplay mechanic relies on a strict limit of 30 in-game days. Passing time permanently disables quests and alters the state of the open world. GAMINGbible awards it 90 points and categorizes the system as follows: “Its time mechanic is risky – and a nightmare for completionists – but it adds a brilliant sense of urgency into the open-world.”

The time constraints force clear prioritization when selecting main and secondary tasks. Indigo GEEK (90 points) emphasizes the impact on RPG structure: “Its time-based system forces players to carefully consider their next move, giving greater weight to every decision they make.”

CDPR's legacy and a direct comparison to The Witcher 3

The studio, founded by former CD Projekt Red developers, makes visible use of elements from the 2015 role-playing classic. Gamereactor UK (90 points) points to the parallels in gameplay: “The game borrows a few too many gameplay elements from the legendary The Witcher 3, but it's hard not to be quite considerably impressed by what Rebel Wolves has achieved here.”

GamersRD awards 84 points and sees potential for differentiation: "It is not a 'The Witcher with vampires'; it is an adventure with its own personality that fans of action RPGs and medieval fantasy will love." Screen Rant (80 points) draws a clear dividing line with the main character: "Coen is no Geralt."

Technical limitations on the PlayStation 5

The international trade press has documented performance deficiencies in frame rate management and graphical assets. HardZone awards 84 points and rates the performance status on the PS5 as follows: “On PS5, Quality Mode delivers impressive visuals while maintaining a solid 30 FPS.”

Several testers criticize the visual execution and budget limitations. GIGA (80 points) points to "dated visuals", while BaziCenter (80 points) structurally classifies the production: "The surrounding package lacks the high-end production polish needed to elevate it further. It's an undeniable achievement, but one constantly shadowed by the obvious strain of a limited budget and workforce."

Criticisms also include repetitive enemy design and frame rate drops in complex areas. TrueGaming gives it a low score of 75 points in the current field. “The lenient execution of time pressure, repetitive enemy design, and frustrating technical issues make the game feel like a vampire stepping out before sunset.”

Rebel Wolves delivers a solid RPG foundation, but on consoles it urgently needs patches for frame rate and collision detection. The 30-day system blocks quests without warning. Those demanding maximum frame rate on PS5 will have to select performance mode and reduce visual details.