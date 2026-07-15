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The Blood of Dawnwalker has officially gone gold: The vampire RPG is ready for release.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The Blood Of Dawnwalker Release

No more delays: The vampire RPG "The Blood of Dawnwalker" from Rebel Wolves has gone gold. Everything you need to know about its release on September 3rd for PS5, Xbox & PC.

Rebel Wolves has cleared its biggest hurdle: The dark action RPG "The Blood of Dawnwalker" has reached gold status about a month and a half before its release. This means the game is fully pressed, ready for shipping, and will launch on time on September 3rd.

No more excuses – the path is clear.

The first game from a new studio is always a big risk. While Rebel Wolves consists largely of experienced Witcher veterans, as a fresh team they still had to prove themselves. The gold announcement now definitively puts an end to the usual worries about last-minute delays.

On September 3, 2026, we can officially immerse ourselves in the dark world of Vale Sangora on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We take on the role of Coen, a half-vampire who defends himself with a sword by day and unleashes his supernatural vampiric powers by night.

The most exciting part remains... hardcore time management featureThe game gives us exactly 30 days and nights to reach the ultimate goal. Since story quests consume valuable hours, it's impossible to see everything in a single playthrough. Every decision costs time. And time is the most precious resource in this game.

Skeptical, but curious

The premise sounds fantastic, but there's also justified skepticism within the community. A fixed time limit in an open-world RPG can be brilliant for replayability – or frustrating if you just want to explore at your own pace. While Rebel Wolves promises that free exploration won't cost any time, the fear of constant pressure remains.

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Nevertheless, the gameplay, with its stark contrast between day (sword combat and detective work) and night (sneaking, climbing, and bloodlust), has tremendous potential. The fact that a new studio is launching with such an ambitious and original concept deserves respect. Whether it ultimately reaches the narrative heights of The Witcher, we'll find out in September.

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Maximilian Stark
15. July 2026 16: 57

I'm so excited!

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