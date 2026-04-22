The Blood of Dawnwalker: Release date & gameplay on April 28th

The action RPG "The Blood of Dawnwalker" will receive a concrete release date on April 28, 2026, as part of a "Road to Launch" event. The game is scheduled for release this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

In addition to the date, the studio promises new gameplay with a focus on the open world, a story trailer, and the official system requirements.

Stream details and planned content

The livestream will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch. Game Director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, formerly director of "The Witcher 3," announced that the focus will be on the revisions of the last few months and the activities in the "Sangora Valley."

The scope of the presentation includes:

Gameplay premiere: Focus on open-world mechanics and exploration.

Focus on open-world mechanics and exploration. Technical specifications: Reveal of the PC system requirements for Unreal Engine 5.

Reveal of the PC system requirements for Unreal Engine 5. Retail versions: Details on the different editions and pre-order options.

The story takes place in a fictional 14th-century Europe destabilized by plague and war. Players assume the role of Coen, a hybrid being ("Twilight Blood"), somewhere between human and vampire. The setting is the Sangora Valley in the Carpathian Mountains, ruled by the vampire lord Brencis. According to the developers, player choices will directly influence the course of the story and mechanical aspects of the gameplay.

The first test for Rebel Wolves

For Rebel Wolves, “The Blood of Dawnwalker“This is the first title since the studio was founded by industry veterans (including former CD Projekt employees). The partnership with Bandai Namco as publisher underlines their ambition to compete in the AAA segment.”

Technically, the team is consistently relying on Unreal Engine 5, which, given the announced open world, suggests high hardware demands – especially regarding Nanite and Lumen. A release in 2026 means that the four-year development period is now entering its decisive phase.

For gamers, April 28th is the day of reckoning. After initial teasers, Rebel Wolves now has to prove whether the Unreal Engine 5 performs reliably in the open world and whether the hybrid gameplay (human/vampire) actually offers depth or remains merely a narrative framework. Anyone looking for an RPG experience in the tradition of... The Witcher Those looking for a game should keep an eye on the system requirements, as UE5 titles are rarely undemanding.