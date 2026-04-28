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The Blood of Dawnwalker: Release date today from 18 PM in the livestream

Tune in to the Blood of Dawnwalker stream today starting at 6 PM. Rebel Wolves will reveal the release date, gameplay details, and other highlights during the livestream.

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Owner and Managing Director of PlayFront, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He...
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Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco will present the final release date and extensive gameplay footage for "The Blood of Dawnwalker" today at 18:00 PM CEST.

The “Road to Launch” event This marks the most important milestone to date for the studio Rebel Wolves. The stream focuses on the concrete release date for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The action RPG, set in the 14th century, is scheduled for release later this year.

Legendary developer Konrad Tomaszkiewicz announced that the focus will be on activities in the open world of Sangora Valley. In addition to gameplay mechanics and a story trailer, the technical system requirements and the various game editions will be revealed.

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ByMark Tomson
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Owner and Managing Director of PlayFront, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for transparency and genuine industry knowledge instead of superficial trends.
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