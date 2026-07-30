The Defiant: WWII shooter showcased in new gameplay scenes

Publisher 4Divinity and developer Hoothanes have officially expanded the target platforms for their WWII shooter "The Defiant" to include PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The announcement comes alongside new gameplay footage offering a glimpse into an unusual war scenario.

Change of scenery instead of gameplay experiments

"The Defiant" deals with the Second Sino-Japanese War The game focuses on the 1930s and 1940s – a conflict previously neglected in the genre. Instead of the usual Normandy landings, it utilizes historical locations such as Shanghai and the snow-covered forests of Manchuria. The foundation is a single-player campaign with a planned playtime of approximately 15 hours, spread across four chapters and featuring different characters.

The gameplay relies on familiar mechanics. Players carry a maximum of two primary weapons, use grenades, and automatically regenerate health by taking cover. Besides stealth missions and sabotage, classic firefights with historical weapons like the Hanyang rifle or the Mauser C96 are a central focus. For cooperative missions, the developers are planning a separate PvE mode for four to eight players, independent of the main storyline.

Unpolished technology and lack of a relevant date

The current state of development reveals significant gaps in the game mechanics. While players can slide into cover, they cannot jump or overcome obstacles. The ability to lie prone on the ground is completely absent. Movement remains sluggish. Furthermore, the AI ​​of the opposing troops is sometimes flawed and uncoordinated.

Neither Hoothanes nor publisher 4Divinity have announced a specific release date. The project has been in development since 2023 and is expected to remain in development for some time. The announcement of the console versions is purely a formality to secure the target audience.

"The Defiant" relies on a fresh setting and a classic single-player structure, devoid of the usual service-game baggage. Technically, what's shown so far appears bland, and the mechanics are outdated. Whether the fresh backdrop is enough to sustain the stale genre concept remains to be seen in the finished product. So far, there are only statements of intent without a release date.