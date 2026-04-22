The Division 2: Cherry Blossom Event starts with new boss mechanics

The limited-time Cherry Blossom event in "The Division 2" is now live and runs until May 12, 2026. Players at level 40 with unlocked season progression will fight against new enemy types with shared health bars and can earn exclusive cosmetic rewards and named items.

The update integrates a new dynamic component into the open world of Washington DC with the "Kitsunebi" ambushes and "Ronin" attacks. While the event is visually characterized by cherry blossoms, the mechanical focus is on breaking enemy tech connections and a large-scale community challenge.

Kitsunebi ambushes and strategic Ronin battles

The core element of the event is regular ambushes by Kitsunebi squads. This splinter group of the Outcasts appears approximately every 10 minutes and utilizes a shared health link. Damage to an enemy is distributed across the entire group, thus countering conventional focus-fire tactics.

Weak spot: The Kitsunebi's technology is unstable. In case of malfunctions, the connection is briefly interrupted and the enemy is shocked – this is the window of opportunity to efficiently eliminate individual targets.

The Kitsunebi's technology is unstable. In case of malfunctions, the connection is briefly interrupted and the enemy is shocked – this is the window of opportunity to efficiently eliminate individual targets. Ronin bosses: In longer battles, the Ronin appear (one boss solo, two in groups). These have significantly more health points and often require reinforcements.

In longer battles, the Ronin appear (one boss solo, two in groups). These have significantly more health points and often require reinforcements. Prey: Defeating Ronin guarantees event keys and specific skill VFX skins (e.g., for drone, turret, or seeker mine).

The central item in the gear caches is the PDR "First Bloom." The "Blossom Harvest" talent grants 3,3% increased damage for every 10% of the enemy's remaining HP and armor. This is a direct response from the developers to the Kitsunebi's shared health mechanic, as it allows enemies to absorb significant damage over a longer period before their shared health pool depletes.

Additionally, the caches contain a mix of named items (including classics like Shield Splinterer or Hunter-Killer) and seasonal exotics.

Community challenge and cosmetics

Parallel to the battles, in “The Division 2“A cross-platform community challenge. The goal is to collect event keys to gradually unlock rewards such as the Ronin outfit or the accompanying mask for all participants.”

Login bonus: Each player receives the "Rising Sun" headgear upon first logging in.

Each player receives the "Rising Sun" headgear upon first logging in. Apparel Caches: 30 new items with no duplicates, including the Horned Oni and Kitsune outfits. Collect all 30 to unlock the "Lucky Cat" emote.

30 new items with no duplicates, including the Horned Oni and Kitsune outfits. Collect all 30 to unlock the "Lucky Cat" emote. Creator collaboration: In collaboration with the creators Otsuichi, Rezina and Mobilmobil, there are specific project chains in Washington DC that reward participants with exclusive backpacks in the Creator design.

Ubisoft is clearly using the Cherry Blossom event to test the Shared Health Link mechanic, which penalizes mindless "shooting" and requires precise timing. For active players, the event offers a solid opportunity to fill gaps in their collections, thanks to guaranteed non-duplicate caches and the return of rare named items (such as Gift or Chill Out in Gear Caches).

The “First Bloom” PDR is also an interesting tool for high-armor targets, but outside of the event it is likely to be quickly replaced in specific DPS builds against standard NPCs by optimized AR builds (St. Elmo's etc.).