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The Division 2: Crossplay from November and Echoes of Central Park DLC announced

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Ubisoft is bringing crossplay to The Division 2. All the info on Year 8 Season 3, the endgame changes, and the Echoes of Central expansion.

The Division 2 Red Horizon

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment presented their roadmap for the future of "The Division 2" at Gamescom. Besides the launch of Year 8 Season 3, codenamed Red Horizon, the focus is on technical overhauls, a cross-play update in November 2026, and a new expansion.

Technical legacy issues give way to crossplay in November

After more than seven years on the market, the looter-shooter is receiving a technical overhaul. Crossplay across all supported platforms will launch in November.

Ubisoft is rebuilding parts of the online architecture to implement this. The feature will be enabled by default after the update, but can be manually disabled on the character selection screen. Players who opt out of crossplay will remain in the platform's internal matchmaking system.

The update removes existing clan limits. The maximum number of members per clan increases from 50 to 100 agents. All leaderboards will be reset during the transition to reflect the new platform structures. The goal of this measure is to reduce matchmaking times on all platforms.

Year 8 Season 3 starts, Season 4 tweaks the endgame

Red Horizon launched on August 27th, coinciding with the trade show. The season brings the Cleaners faction to Washington, D.C. Gameplay-wise, the update introduces a pressure gauge system as a season modifier, which is charged through combat actions.

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The Dark Zone is also receiving adjustments. Based on previous feedback, the toxic PvE Dark Zone will be permanently integrated. In the PvP area, the Blackout event will rotate, removing all power restrictions. SHD Watch bonuses, Expertise, and Prototype Gear will be fully effective there.

For Season 4, the developer announces deeper changes to the progression:

  • Prototype Gear: Revision to reduce random number generation (RNG).
  • Expertise & Upgrades: Adjustments for more targeted object customization.
  • Escalations: Avoidance of token loss during connection interruptions (starting in Season 3) as well as customizable difficulty levels and more consistent mutators in Season 4.

First details about the Echoes of Central Park expansion

The studio has announced an expansion, 'Echoes of Central Park', for the future. The story will then shift back to New York City.

Central Park served as a mass grave during the outbreak and has been inaccessible until now. The scenario takes a darker approach and begins with a distress call from the exclusion zone. Concrete gameplay footage and a specific release date are not yet available. More details will be revealed during a dedicated showcase on September 24th at 18:00 PM CET.

Late realization doesn't prevent server demise. The fact that a multiplayer title in its seventh year has to fundamentally restructure its network to add crossplay speaks volumes about the state of its player base. The feature is coming late, but it's essential for the longevity of the servers.

The announced adjustments to the endgame systems address long-standing criticisms of the RNG grind. Whether the promises surrounding Central Park will hold true will only be decided in September. Until then, Ubisoft delivers solid, obligatory work without any surprises.

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Philip Horn
27. August 2026 15: 02

"To keep the servers alive" 🙄
I've been playing Division 2 for years and still enjoy it. First on PC, now on PS5. There's not so little activity on either server that it would die out without crossplay.
It's just artificially dramatized. 🙄
But of course, crossplay is a good thing.

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