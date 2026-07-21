The Division 2: Sandstorm event “Dust Storm” launches realism mode

Ubisoft is sending agents back to Lower Manhattan in "The Division 2" until August 11, 2026. The limited-time event "Dust Storm" changes the sandbox gameplay with dynamic sandstorms, introduces new boss mechanics, and unlocks the "The Warlords" expansion for New York for free during the event period.

The central feature of the event is the dynamic weather in New York. The dust storms significantly affect visibility and hearing range and alternate in two phases. The Calm Dust Storm lasts approximately 18 minutes, moderately restricts lines of sight, and serves as a transition. This is followed by the eight-minute Raging Dust Storm. During this phase, visibility drops drastically, while wind noise drowns out the footsteps of enemies.

During the Raging phase, Dust Devils—four-person Rikers squads with three active modifiers—spawn every six minutes. Eliminating these units summons two new bosses: the sniper Pall, who relies on decoys and turrets and cannot be pulsed, and Black Lung, a heavily armored LMG carrier with artillery support. Defeating the bosses rewards masks and Storm Keys. Once the storm subsides, the Scoured Hunter also appears, dropping keys as well.

Realism mode and Incursion trial run

In parallel, the update delivers gameplay adjustments to the system limits. The temporarily returning Realism mode overhauls how system values ​​are handled in warlords of new york.

Minimalist HUD: No HUD markers for enemies, focus on visual recognition.

No HUD markers for enemies, focus on visual recognition. Equipment weight: Heavy armor increases protection but reduces movement specifications. Light armor reverses these values.

Heavy armor increases protection but reduces movement specifications. Light armor reverses these values. Resources: Ammunition is collected directly from corpses; skill cooldowns are noticeably doubled.

Additionally, the secret mission "Attack on McMillan Reservoir" begins in Washington D.C. To prepare players for the upcoming Incursion, Ubisoft is also unlocking the existing Incursion "Paradise Lost," which runs with the Ambush and Global Assault modifiers. The reward for completing this mission is the new exotic sniper rifle, the Prima Donna (SOCOM Mk20 SSR).

Economics and community goals

The in-game business will be funded during the event using the collected [money/rewards]. Storm Keys These will be processed. They can be exchanged at the event vendor for five new outfit sets, including Chroma variants or weapon skins. A global community challenge unlocks the key objective upon reaching the target. PallOutfit provided free for all participants.

Additionally, staggered milestones apply to individual players:

20 Keys: Exotic weapon St. Elmo's Engine

Exotic weapon St. Elmo's Engine 60 Keys: Named weapon Lexington

Named weapon Lexington 200 Keys: Red Alert weapon skin for the St. Elmo's Engine

Additionally, Creator projects (NGN, Charles, FelipeRaamos) offer daily task chains in the boroughs of New York City, which are rewarded with re-optimization caches and specific backpacks.

The dynamic sandstorm is more than just a visual filter: it directly affects AI behavior and weapon range. This forces players out of their usual cover-based routine and into close-quarters combat. Ubisoft's temporary opening of Warlords of New York is intended to consolidate the player base before the next major Incursion release.