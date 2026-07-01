The Division 2 x Dead by Daylight: Crossover event is live

The crossover between "The Division 2" and "Dead by Daylight" is live, bringing the iconic killer outfits out of the fog and directly to the streets of Washington DC.

Ubisoft is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Behaviour Interactive's asymmetrical horror game with this. An absurd mix? Perhaps. But one that delivers some damn cool cosmetics.

Killer skins in the Washington jungle

The collaboration runs until July 14th as part of a new event pass. Those who simply play and collect season XP will unlock the outfits and backpack trophies of The Huntress and The Deathslinger on the free track. The premium track costs 1.000 VC, where the Oni and the Trapper await.

The global event "Rage Harvest" is running concurrently. Your opponents start with overhealing and deal massive damage. By wiping out their extra health, you'll receive buffs to your own damage and fire rate. It's a fair trade. Staying aggressive is essential, otherwise the buff will disappear.

Fixes for the Toxic Dark Zone

In addition to the event, update TUY8S2.1 delivers important adjustments to the PvE Dark Zone, based on our feedback. These are the most important changes:

Own loot: Loot dropped in the PvE Dark Zone is now only visible to you. Nobody can steal your drops anymore.

Loot dropped in the PvE Dark Zone is now only visible to you. Nobody can steal your drops anymore. Sight and sound: The toxic gas was visually toned down, and the intrusive audio effects of toxicity were turned down.

The toxic gas was visually toned down, and the intrusive audio effects of toxicity were turned down. Longer extraction time: The helicopter now waits 120 seconds at the pickup point instead of 60. This provides noticeably more breathing room.

The helicopter now waits 120 seconds at the pickup point instead of 60. This provides noticeably more breathing room. Hunter nerf: Hunters no longer take over your placed skills, but only destroy them.

The crossover is a hit. The skins look great in the trailer and bring a breath of fresh air to the agent wardrobe. The fact that the PvE Dark Zone is also being improved shows that Massive is listening. A solid event package without a lot of hype.

What do you think of the crossover: Does the Dead by Daylight horror even fit into the realistic world of The Division 2, or will you get the killer skins immediately anyway?