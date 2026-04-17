The Division: The original prototype was a World of Warcraft clone

To mark the tenth anniversary of "The Division", Ubisoft has revealed that the shooter was originally developed as a classic MMORPG with hotbars and no cover mechanics.

On the tenth anniversary of “The DivisionMassive Entertainment released a "Devs Playing" video in which Creative Director Drew Rechner and Fredrik Thylander confirmed that the game, in its early prototype phase, was a purely online role-playing game modeled after "World of Warcraft." Instead of the now-standard "Observe, Plan, Execute" (OPE) cycle, the developers initially opted for stylized graphics, skill bars at the bottom of the screen, and a combat system that contained no shooter elements.

Hotbars and dogs: The DNA of the early prototype

The now-shown scenes of the prototype reveal a fundamental design decision that Massive Entertainment revised during development. While the final product is known for its realistic New York setting and tactical third-person action, the early version offered:

Hotbar interface: Abilities were triggered via a classic MMO bar, instead of direct controller input in combat.

Abilities were triggered via a classic MMO bar, instead of direct controller input in combat. No cover mechanic: The “cover-based shooting” that was essential to the series did not exist; the focus was purely on statistics and cooldowns.

The “cover-based shooting” that was essential to the series did not exist; the focus was purely on statistics and cooldowns. Companion system: The video footage shows a dog as an active companion – a feature that remained in the final game only as an atmospheric element in the game world.

The video footage shows a dog as an active companion – a feature that remained in the final game only as an atmospheric element in the game world. Visual style: The graphics appeared significantly more stylized and less photorealistic compared to the final Snowdrop engine look.

A strategic shift saved the franchise.

According to the developers, the switch to a third-person shooter was necessary to achieve the required gameplay depth. This decision marks the transition from a statistical RPG to a hybrid genre that later came to define the market as the "looter-shooter." Compared to competitors like Destiny (Bungie), which was released almost simultaneously, "The Division" set a distinct tactical tone through its later focus on cover-based combat.

Historically, this pivot was risky: Massive Entertainment had to rewrite its engine and game design to combine the precision of a shooter with the long-term motivation of an MMO. The fact that Ubisoft is still committed to "The Division 2" and planning a third installment confirms the wisdom of this change of course. A mere WoW clone in modern military garb would likely have struggled to compete against the established competition in 2016.

The revelation shows how radically core mechanics can change during development. For players, this look back primarily means realizing that the current feel of "The Division"—the impact of the weapons and the tactical use of cover—was not a fluke, but rather the solution to an initially rigid RPG concept.

Anyone playing "The Division 2" today benefits from this drastic change: Without the removal of the hotbar, the franchise would probably be just a footnote in MMO history today.