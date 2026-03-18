The Elder Scrolls VI: There was never really an announcement.

Eight years of waiting for a sign of life and now this: Bethesda boss Todd Howard would love to turn back time and pretend we never saw that legendary 30-second teaser of "The Elder Scrolls VI" at E3 2018.
What was for us the promise of a new RPG era seems to be a huge burden for the developers today, one they would rather shed sooner rather than later.
The burden of promises made far too early
Todd Howard admitted in a recent interview that he would approach the hype cycle completely differently today. His ideal scenario? An announcement and the release are as close together as possible, ideally even on the same day. The Elder Scrolls VI The fact that it even existed – at least on paper and in the form of a logo – was merely a comforting thought for us single-player fans at the time, because Bethesda jumped on the multiplayer bandwagon with Fallout 76.
A strategic move that the studio has been pursuing for almost a decade. It's the consequence of feeding the community a name without having any real gameplay to offer.
Focus on Starfield instead of Tamriel
Bethesda's current motto is: Starfield is the here and now, Tamriel is a distant future prospect. While the community is impatiently waiting, Howard asks us to pretend we know nothing. He explains that with the current studio size, they would need ten times the staff to handle all the projects simultaneously.
This doesn't sound like an imminent departure for Hammerfell or High Rock, but rather like a team just trying to set sail for the next big thing. A harsh dose of reality for everyone who had hoped that development would be much further along.
For us gamers, this means that patience is no longer just a virtue, but a prerequisite. Howard's honest statement reveals how cornered Bethesda feels with the early announcement. The hype train has long since derailed and is now sitting idle in the depot while other tracks are completed. We'll probably have to accept that, in the minds of the developers, "The Elder Scrolls VI" is currently more of a "phantom project" than a game that will soon be landing on our hard drives.
Do you think Bethesda didn't do themselves any favors in the long run with the 2018 announcement, or was it important to know that the series would continue at all?
As far as I'm concerned, Todd "IT JUST WORKS" Howard can go f*** himself!
"...was purely a pacifier for us single-player fans at the time, because Bethesda jumped on the multiplayer bandwagon with Fallout 76"
That was simply underhanded. Fobbating people when you know you have nothing to offer, keeping everyone quiet and making them swallow all the garbage from the live service... you could have figured out yourself that this wasn't a good idea, and that you'd be torn apart by the community and gamers in general for it, and rightly so! Skyrim is so incredibly old, and along with Fallout, it's one of the two franchises that made Bethesda great in recent decades and drew players to them.
Constantly experimenting with Fallout 76 while simultaneously running Elder Scrolls Online in the background, and then failing to deliver a truly satisfying title for either Elder Scrolls or Fallout, is simply outrageous and incredibly stupid. Now they've stumbled with Starfield, and for most people, it's absolutely no substitute for the other two franchises, which only prolongs the wait indefinitely.
From a marketing perspective, everything went wrong, and internal planning appears to have been catastrophically flawed. Bethesda is missing out on millions, even billions, of potential revenue because they couldn't even manage to release a remaster of a Fallout game to coincide with the series' launch.
Since he proudly stated in an interview that he was most proud of the F76 of all the games, his statements have become meaningless to me.
That is clearly his overlord speaking.