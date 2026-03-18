The Elder Scrolls VI: There was never really an announcement.

Eight years of waiting for a sign of life and now this: Bethesda boss Todd Howard would love to turn back time and pretend we never saw that legendary 30-second teaser of "The Elder Scrolls VI" at E3 2018.

What was for us the promise of a new RPG era seems to be a huge burden for the developers today, one they would rather shed sooner rather than later.

The burden of promises made far too early

Todd Howard admitted in a recent interview that he would approach the hype cycle completely differently today. His ideal scenario? An announcement and the release are as close together as possible, ideally even on the same day. The Elder Scrolls VI The fact that it even existed – at least on paper and in the form of a logo – was merely a comforting thought for us single-player fans at the time, because Bethesda jumped on the multiplayer bandwagon with Fallout 76.

A strategic move that the studio has been pursuing for almost a decade. It's the consequence of feeding the community a name without having any real gameplay to offer.

Focus on Starfield instead of Tamriel

Bethesda's current motto is: Starfield is the here and now, Tamriel is a distant future prospect. While the community is impatiently waiting, Howard asks us to pretend we know nothing. He explains that with the current studio size, they would need ten times the staff to handle all the projects simultaneously.

This doesn't sound like an imminent departure for Hammerfell or High Rock, but rather like a team just trying to set sail for the next big thing. A harsh dose of reality for everyone who had hoped that development would be much further along.

For us gamers, this means that patience is no longer just a virtue, but a prerequisite. Howard's honest statement reveals how cornered Bethesda feels with the early announcement. The hype train has long since derailed and is now sitting idle in the depot while other tracks are completed. We'll probably have to accept that, in the minds of the developers, "The Elder Scrolls VI" is currently more of a "phantom project" than a game that will soon be landing on our hard drives.

Do you think Bethesda didn't do themselves any favors in the long run with the 2018 announcement, or was it important to know that the series would continue at all?