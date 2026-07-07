The Elder Scrolls VI will not be released until 2028 at the earliest.

The fantasy role-playing game "The Elder Scrolls VI" is still in a long development phase and, according to industry insider Jason Schreier, will not be released for at least another two years.

In a live Q&A session about the strategic realignment of the Xbox division specified The Bloomberg journalist revealed Bethesda Game Studios' internal timeline. According to this, a release before 2028 is completely unrealistic.

Even this timeframe is considered optimistic in the industry, as large-scale productions of this magnitude now require development cycles of six to seven years. Bethesda only fully launched production in 2023 after completing "Starfield." Prior to that, the project existed primarily as a marketing announcement from 2018—purely lip service for shareholders.

Engine change slows down production

Bethesda is switching to its in-house Creation Engine 3 for the Skyrim sequel. This technological leap ties up massive resources, as the tools have to be modified in parallel with content creation. Modernizing the engine is essential after the technical shortcomings of Starfield, but it will cost valuable months.

Historically, five years passed between "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion" and "Skyrim." With "The Elder Scrolls VI," we're now heading towards a gap of at least 17 years. An absurd span for a core franchise.

Microsoft's pressure is exacerbating the situation.

Microsoft's current cost-cutting measures are increasing the pressure on the development studio. Xbox management is demanding an operating profit margin of 30 percent from its internal teams. At the same time, the industry is experiencing exploding production costs, which regularly exceed $300 million for AAA projects of this caliber. This is forcing Bethesda to maximize efficiency with a reduced workforce.

Restructuring and staff reductions Furthermore, everyday workflows within the ZeniMax group are currently slowing down even more. Constant reorganization is eating up development time.

Anyone hoping for a quick system seller for the current console generation will have to rethink their expectations. "The Elder Scrolls VI" is highly likely being designed as a cross-gen title for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but its technical target platform is already the next generation of hardware starting in 2028.