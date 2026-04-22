The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Closed Beta begins its rigorous testing in the Expanse universe today.

Owlcat Games is opening the gates of Pinkwater Station in "The Expanse: Osiris Reborn" to Founders today, giving the first playable glimpse into the ambitious action RPG. Those who own the Collector's Edition or the Miller's Pack can now test the mechanics of zero gravity and team management on PC and current-gen consoles.

The start of the closed beta of “The Expanse: Osiris Reborn“This marks the first major milestone for the project, which aims to translate James S.A. Corey’s complex world into a dynamic third-person experience. While the release isn’t planned until spring 2027, this testing phase primarily serves to fine-tune the combat system and character interactions.”

Between belt and earth

Players control a survivor of the Eros Catastrophe and must prove themselves as an employee of Pinkwater Security. The beta offers a choice of two backgrounds: Earth or Belt. In The Expanse universe, this choice is traditionally more than just cosmetic, as it significantly impacts dialogue and how NPCs perceive the player.

Class focus: Hacker or officer are available as specializations.

Hacker or officer are available as specializations. Companion system: Characters like the mechanic Zafar introduce the party management typical of Owlcat.

Characters like the mechanic Zafar introduce the party management typical of Owlcat. Setting: Pinkwater Station serves as a hub where life in space – including political tensions between mercenaries and civilians – is simulated.

Until now, Owlcat Games was primarily known for its deep, more classic CRPGs like Pathfinder and Rogue Trader. The shift to a story-driven action RPG with a focus on real-time, third-person combat is an exciting step. The implementation of zero gravity will be particularly intriguing. If the battles don't just use the vertical freedom of space as a backdrop, but actively incorporate it into the tactics, the game could clearly distinguish itself from genre giants like Mass Effect.

The fact that the beta is exclusively available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam underscores the technical demands. Owlcat explicitly points out that it is a "work in progress" state – so feedback on balancing the specializations will likely play a crucial role.

Ambitious experiment

The decision to tell a separate story, independent of the familiar Rocinante crew, is a smart one. It gives the developers the necessary freedom without constantly having to clash with the TV source material. The focus on choices and consequences fits perfectly with the source material, where moral gray areas are paramount.

Whether the action gameplay can match the developers' usual writing quality remains to be seen in the beta. However, the potential for one of the best games in the Expanse franchise so far is definitely there.