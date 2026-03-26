The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Closed Beta starts in April for Founders

"The Expanse: Osiris Reborn" will soon enter closed beta. Those who pre-order the Miller Pack or the Collector's Edition will be able to fire up the engines starting April 22nd. Owlcat Games is using the closed beta as a long-term test run leading up to the release in spring 2027.

This test phase is not a short demo weekend, but according to developer Owlcat Games, it will remain active until the release next year in order to incorporate continuous feedback into the development.

A leap into the unknown: What the beta offers

The focus of the beta is on “The Expanse: Osiris RebornThe game is set on a remote Pinkwater Security space station, shortly after the events on Eros. Players can test the core gameplay here for the first time, a blend of narrative choices and third-person action. Owlcat promises mechanics for movement in zero gravity – an element that often becomes either a highlight or a source of frustration in sci-fi RPGs.

The beta includes:

Exploration: The Pinkwater station as a central hub and setting.

The Pinkwater station as a central hub and setting. Dialogue system: Initial experiments with decisions that influence the course of the story.

Initial experiments with decisions that influence the course of the story. Combat & Upgrades: An insight into the combat system and character development of the mercenaries.

Why early access is crucial for Owlcat

Owlcat Games is known for complex, deep RPGs that often struggled with technical polish at release. The fact that the beta is now launching almost a year before the planned spring 2027 release and is running continuously shows that the studio has learned from past experiences. Feedback from the founders is being used as a direct corrective filter.

The new trailer from the Xbox Partner Preview further clarifies the direction: away from isometric tactics and towards dynamic third-person action. This is a bold move for the studio, but it carries the risk of sacrificing the gameplay depth of the source material for standard action. The beta now has to prove that the "Expanse feel"—that gritty, realistic sci-fi atmosphere—is maintained even in direct combat.

The closed beta is an exciting undertaking. On the one hand, the long testing phase is a boon for the game's quality. On the other hand, access is tied to expensive Founder's Packs. Anyone who simply wants to try the game out has to pay. The gameplay footage shown looks promising, but the real challenge will be the zero gravity – if Owlcat implements it realistically, we could be in for a genre highlight.

What is more important to you in a "The Expanse" game: the physically accurate action in zero-G or the political intrigues between Belters and Earth?