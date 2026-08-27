The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Ganymede infiltration spirals out of control in new gameplay

Owlcat Games showcased fresh footage of their narrative action RPG "The Expanse: Osiris Reborn" at Gamescom. The gameplay footage of Ganymede demonstrated how quickly a quiet heist can escalate into utter chaos.

Owlcat Games sends us to Jupiter's moon Ganymede. The sibling duo's goal: to infiltrate a secret Protogen base under false identities and destroy stolen data from Pinkwater IV. The opening seems classic: put on a disguise, outsmart the guards, sneak silently through the corridors. The team in the background provides radio support. A routine heist. Or so we thought.

The infiltration trip on Ganymede

Suddenly, a third party bursts into the operation. The cover is blown. To make matters worse, a genetically modified protogene monstrosity is unleashed. From this point on, the game seamlessly transitions from stealth sections to intense action and improvisation. Owlcat cleanly demonstrates the interplay between dialogue, exploration, and direct combat. It looks great. It feels like a true Expanse experience.

Owlcat perfectly captures the tone of the source material. The seamless shifts from subtle espionage to sheer panic showcase the dynamic that fans love about the Expanse universe. If the finished game maintains this narrative flexibility throughout, we're in for a real treat.

Do you think Owlcat can successfully make the transition from classic isometric RPG to dynamic action RPG?