The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – New teaser confirms horror elements and FPS gameplay

Developer Owlcat Games has released a new teaser trailer for "The Expanse: Osiris Reborn", which shows an unknown threat aboard the Pinkwater and focuses on first-person action.

The new trailer confirms a dark tone for the upcoming RPG and announces further details for March 26, 2026, as part of the Xbox Partner Showcase While Owlcat Games was previously known primarily for isometric role-playing games such as Pathfinder or Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, this title marks a clear shift towards first-person shooter mechanics.

Unknown threat and story context

The video footage shown focuses on the aftermath of an attack on the Pinkwater crew's ship. The scene is characterized by chaos and casualties; snippets of dialogue in the teaser refer to a "Mandatory Safety Briefing" and immediate firefights with fatalities.

In terms of content, it concludes The Expanse: Osiris Reborn As a canon expansion, it fills the narrative gaps between James S.A. Corey's book series and the TV show, with the physical threat aboard the Pinkwater forcing tactical defenses and rigorous resource management. For players, this approach means that the crew dynamics and individual companion skills characteristic of Owlcat titles are essential for survival in these crisis scenarios, while the story simultaneously offers new, official perspectives on the familiar universe.

From the dice roll to the crosshairs

The teaser ends with an explicit reference to "FPS" elements. This represents a significant technological and mechanical departure from the studio's previous work. While Rogue Trader focused on turn-based tactical combat, Osiris Reborn emphasizes real-time action. According to the developers, the goal is to create an "authentic feel" for space travel within the Expanse universe, which necessitates a precise physics engine and direct gunplay.

Owlcat is stepping outside its comfort zone with the switch to first-person perspective and real-time action. The game's depth will therefore be defined less by complex rule sets (as in Pathfinder) and more by atmosphere and hit feedback. Those who appreciate the story of The Expanse will find a graphically modern presentation here, but should be prepared for a significantly more action-oriented gameplay loop than is typical for this studio.