The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Owlcat reveals the Razorback crew

The full roster of companions for "The Expanse: Osiris Reborn" has been finalized, bringing a breath of fresh air to Owlcat Games' classic party system with seven characters – including a genetic twin of the player.

Owlcat Games' upcoming action RPG heavily emphasizes the dynamics between its seven crew members, with the studio venturing into an interesting experiment with the character "J": This companion mirrors the appearance and gender of the player character. While, as usual, only two companions can be taken directly on missions, the remaining members will be able to actively participate in the action from aboard the ship.

A mirror image as the right hand

The highlight of the cast is undoubtedly J, the Executive Officer. Since J is the protagonist's identical twin, the character model is directly based on our decisions in the character creator. From a gameplay perspective, this is exciting because Owlcat bridges the gap between self-expression and NPC interaction. Despite their identical appearance, J is meant to possess a completely independent, rather impulsive personality – a stark contrast to the often stoic role-playing hero.

The rest of the squad covers classic sci-fi archetypes, but these are given a clear tactical edge through specific "exploits" (special abilities) and roles:

Teo (Medic): A loud ex-doctor from Earth who acts more like a tank. His combination of heavy armor and experimental stimulants suggests an aggressive support style.

A loud ex-doctor from Earth who acts more like a tank. His combination of heavy armor and experimental stimulants suggests an aggressive support style. Michael (Gunner): The classic mercenary with a conscience, responsible for the rough work, armed with a shield and shoulder-mounted autocannon.

The classic mercenary with a conscience, responsible for the rough work, armed with a shield and shoulder-mounted autocannon. Zafar (Engineer) & Aleesha (Hacker): While Zafar controls the battlefield with stationary guns and EMF devices, Aleesha relies on drones and system subversion.

While Zafar controls the battlefield with stationary guns and EMF devices, Aleesha relies on drones and system subversion. Regina (Sniper) & Polly (Support): Regina handles reconnaissance and long-range precision, while the young belt-wielding Polly provides mobile cover and medium range.

Farewell to the "park bench" on the ship

A common problem in many RPGs is that beloved characters often languish in storage or on the ship when they're not in the active squad. Owlcat seems to have learned from Mass Effect in this regard: unselected companions are supposed to provide assistance "from the ship." Whether this will be limited to radio chatter or have real gameplay effects like orbital strikes or remote hacking remains to be seen, but it would be an important step towards building immersion within a growing crew.

Owlcat has proven with "Pathfinder" and "Rogue Trader" that they can write complex characters. The seven companions seem well-balanced on paper. The idea of ​​the twin companion and the active involvement of the crew members who stayed behind could be particularly promising.The Expanse: Osiris Reborn“It stands out from the competition in the genre. However, it remains a risk whether the action gameplay offers enough depth to make the various specializations truly noticeable.”

Further details about "The Expanse: Osiris Reborn" will be revealed later today at Xbox Showcase expected.