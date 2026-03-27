The First Berserker: Khazan is not over – New content is coming

To mark the one-year anniversary of "The First Berserker: Khazan," Nexon and Neople present an impressive summary and promise that the story of the action RPG is far from over. The released player statistics reveal not only the game's enormous difficulty but also the clear popularity of certain weapon builds within the community.

The core message of the anniversary news is clear: The First Berserker: Khazan remains a tough challenge, but the developers are far from finished with us. Creative Director Junho Lee makes it clear in his message that the team is by no means burned out after the 2025 release, but rather has drawn new energy for future content from player feedback. This is important for long-term motivation, because, according to Lee, Khazan's journey is "far from over".

The numbers behind the pain

A look at the statistics from “The First Berserker: Khazan“This shows how intensively the community has dissected the combat system. The distribution of weapons is particularly interesting:

Spear (38%) and Dual Wield (37%) They are engaged in a neck-and-neck race for the most popular playing style.

They are engaged in a neck-and-neck race for the most popular playing style. The Greatsword is lagging far behind with 25% – which is hardly surprising given the high speed of many bosses like Viper (over 17 million player kills).

is lagging far behind with 25% – which is hardly surprising given the high speed of many bosses like Viper (over 17 million player kills). Bizarre fact: 43 bosses were defeated by players completely without weapons, using only their fists.

The fact that players focused heavily on the "Endurance" stat underlines the game's mechanical depth: without stamina management, you won't stand a chance in the hardcore battles against Maluca or Ozma.

What the future brings

Although Lee doesn't mention any specific DLCs or roadmaps, the phrase "we're working hard to make it even more enjoyable for you" suggests substantial expansions. Story statistics show that only 25% of players have reached the "Chain" ending, indicating significant narrative potential for Neople to explore. Furthermore, the fact that the fastest hardcore run is just 2 hours and 10 minutes demonstrates how deeply the speedrunning community has already embraced the game.

The message is a classic community thank you, but with substance. The fact that the developers are so open about their success and motivation after a year speaks to a solid foundation. The "Berserker" is here to stay, even if we have to wait a little longer for concrete announcements of new bosses or areas.