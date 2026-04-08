The First Berserker: Khazan – Despite its success, the development team is disbanded.

A year after the release of "The First Berserker: Khazan," Neople is reacting to disappointing sales figures by reassigning a large portion of the development team to other projects. This puts planned DLCs and ports for the hardcore action RPG on hold indefinitely.

While the official line is that this is "efficient resource planning," in reality, this step means the end of major post-launch content and the dissolution of the team. The decision makes it clear that critical success alone is not enough to protect a project from staff cuts.

The hard facts behind the restructuring

Despite a solid launch with nearly 30.000 concurrent players on PC last March, interest in "The First Berserker: Khazan" waned faster than hoped. To make matters worse, the crucial release in the Chinese market was blocked by the pending state license.

The consequence: Neople boss Yun Myeong-jin is now personally taking over the management of Dungeon & Fighter Mobile, while the Khazan team is largely temporarily parked in the so-called “R-Team” for new tasks.

Neople's announcement that the project has "reached the final phase in the roadmap" is often a euphemism in gaming journalism for maintenance mode. For us gamers, this means specifically:

No major DLCs: Originally planned story expansions are extremely unlikely under these circumstances.

Originally planned story expansions are extremely unlikely under these circumstances. Ports on the brink: Those who have been waiting for versions for other platforms should lower their expectations.

Those who have been waiting for versions for other platforms should lower their expectations. Focus on mobile: Nexon and Neople are clearly shifting their priorities back to cash cows like Dungeon & Fighter Mobile.

A setback for Korea's AAA ambitions

It's a shame to see an ambitious single-player title from Korea being "bled dry" so soon after its release.The First Berserker: Khazan“This was supposed to show that Neople is capable of more than just free-to-play MMOs. But the market for Soulslike action games is fiercely competitive. Without the Chinese market as a safety net, the financial resources for long-term support of the game simply don't seem sufficient. When a publisher like Nexon speaks of "structural weakness," it's usually a death sentence for further investment.”

Hopes for the long-term development of "The First Berserker: Khazan" have officially been dashed. Those who own the game will likely still receive technical patches, but the era of major content updates is over before it even really began.

Do hardcore action RPGs like Khazan absolutely need the Chinese market to be considered a success today, or was the competition in the genre simply too strong?