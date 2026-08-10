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The Game Awards 2026: Geoff Keighley secures date on December 10th

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The Game Awards 2026 will take place on December 10th at the Peacock Theatre. Geoff Keighley has confirmed the date for the year's final gaming event.

The Game Awards

Geoff Keighley will host The Game Awards 2026 live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on December 10th. This means that, four months before its broadcast, the production will secure the final marketing anchor for the gaming industry for the current fiscal year.

The Peacock Theater in Los Angeles once again serves as the physical backdrop for the global advertising showcase. The December date is strategically placed precisely at the end of the fourth quarter. Publishers primarily use this platform not for the ceremonial awarding of trophies, but for the immediate pre-sale of titles for the first quarter of 2027.

Large sums of money are being paid for minute-by-minute trailer slots on the main stage. Last year's reach of over 170 million streams necessitates maximum visibility for investors. Ticket sales details will follow in the fall.

Developer deadlines and release calendar

December 10th is the deadline for Game of the Year nominations. Games released in late November or early December regularly fall outside the jury's strict evaluation criteria – this likely also applies to "GTA 6". This creates immense pressure on studios with fall releases. A delay of just a few days can determine whether a game reaches millions of viewers or disappears into the marketing shadows. Specific details regarding the submission deadline will follow in November. There's no room for negotiation.

The merging of gaming and entertainment formats continues to grow on Keighley's stage. With traditional industry trade shows lacking as comprehensive platforms, the entire premiere market is concentrating on a few major digital events. This forces developers to adapt their roadmaps to rigid broadcast schedules. The show is the new main trade show.

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The announcement provides the expected roadmap for the end of the gaming industry's year. For gamers, this means certainty regarding the most important trailer premieres of the coming year. For developers, it marks the start of a frantic race against the nomination deadline.

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