The Last of Us: Joel's return despite his death in the series is only a matter of time

Troy Baker, the original voice actor for Joel Miller, is confident that the character will appear in future The Last of Us projects. Despite the character's death in the source material, Baker sees potential for iterations across various media, while current rumors point to a prequel.

According to Troy Baker, Joel Miller will continue to play a central role in "The Last of Us" franchise. In a current interview Baker emphasized that the character will continue beyond the existing games and the HBO series. He expressed his hope for further development of the character through films, comics, or new game projects.

These statements align with recent speculation about a prequel that could fill the twenty-year gap between the outbreak of the Cordyceps fungus and the first encounter with Ellie.

Focus on the "lost years" and prequel potential

The narrative logic supports Baker's optimism. While Joel's story is concluded in the chronological present of the main series (Part II), the backstory offers massive potential. Two decades lie between the death of his daughter Sarah and the beginning of Part 1, during which Joel and his brother Tommy survived as Hunters in post-apocalyptic America.

Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann fueled These theories were recently fueled by cryptic social media posts featuring old concept art and the suggestion that there are still "stops along the way." Industry insiders like Tom Henderson currently consider a prequel a more likely scenario for an upcoming major project than a direct "Part III," as Ellie's personal arc seems largely exhausted after the second installment.

For Sony and Naughty Dog, Joel is the face of the brand. Their commercial strategy of recent years shows a clear tendency towards maximizing the exploitation of existing intellectual property.

Across all media: The HBO series has made Joel accessible to millions of viewers beyond the PlayStation.

The HBO series has made Joel accessible to millions of viewers beyond the PlayStation. Platform strategy: A possible prequel is already being touted as a potential technical showcase title for the upcoming PlayStation 6 (PS6).

A possible prequel is already being touted as a potential technical showcase title for the upcoming PlayStation 6 (PS6). Game Mechanics: A prequel that addresses Joel's moral decay could implement gameplay elements such as stealth and survival more radically in an even more unstable world (immediately after the outbreak).

A farewell that wasn't final?

Joel's departure in "The Last of Us: Part II" was final for the timeline, but not for the franchise. potential prequel would allow interaction with the familiar character without jeopardizing the narrative integrity of the ending of Part 2 through a "resurrection".

Baker's statements should be understood less as a concrete product announcement and more as an affirmation of the franchise's value. Technically and narratively, a prequel is the most logical step: it leverages the star power of the main character without getting bogged down in the dead ends of a continuous sequel. Expect Joel to return on the next generation of consoles as a younger, more ruthless version of himself.