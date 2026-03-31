The Last of Us Part 3: Neil Druckmann hints at further projects

Neil Druckmann has signaled via social media that the story of "The Last of Us" is not yet over, explicitly referencing future projects within the franchise roadmap. While an official announcement of "The Last of Us Part 3“While the series is still missing, indications of a continuation after the completion of current productions are becoming more frequent.”

Looking back on the series' creation – including a concept sketch from 2003 – Druckmann emphasized his gratitude for the journey so far. Crucially for the industry, however, he added that he was particularly looking forward to the "few stops that remain on the road ahead."

This wording breaks with the studio's previous defensive communication. Just a year ago, Druckmann emphasized in interviews that a sequel was not guaranteed and that the stars would have to "align perfectly" for such a project. The current choice of words suggests that the preparation phase for a new chapter has already begun or is at least firmly planned.

Naughty Dog's current focus

The reason for the delayed reveal is the studio's current workload. Naughty Dog is currently prioritizing work on the new IP "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet"Since Intergalactic is not expected to be released before the end of 2026/2027, according to industry insiders, a full production cycle for a potential "The Last of Us Part 3" is not expected until after that."

Druckmann has also confirmed that he will withdraw from active production of the HBO adaptation after its second season. This frees up resources for core development in the game sector.

Strategy instead of speculation

Technically and strategically, Naughty Dog is following a tried-and-tested pattern. After the cancellation of the standalone multiplayer project in "The Last of Us" universe, the studio needs to deliver to keep the franchise alive. A third installment is the logical next step, both economically and narratively, to conclude Ellie's story. The reference to "few stops" could also indicate that the franchise is heading towards a definitive finale, rather than becoming an endless series.

A new "The Last of Us" will likely be a hardware-wise project for the end of the current console cycle or even a cross-gen title for the next generation of hardware. Players shouldn't expect any substantial information before 2027. Druckmann's hint primarily serves to maintain the brand in the long term and to reassure the fanbase after the cancellation of the multiplayer installment.