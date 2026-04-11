The Last of Us Part 3 isn't supposed to be released until the 2030s?

A new leak suggests that Naughty Dog is focusing on a new Uncharted game and the sci-fi project "Intergalactic," which pushes a release of "The Last of Us Part 3" into the distant future. For fans of the emotional survival series, this means that Ellie will likely not appear in a new main installment on the PS5.

The release of “The Last of Us Part 3“ could, according to a recent report by the Insiders Alir Delaying it well into the next console generation – a release before 2030 or even 2035 therefore seems realistic.

Naughty Dog's priority list

The report's core message is bitter for everyone hoping for a swift continuation of Ellie's story. According to the insider, the studio is currently working intensively on two titles:

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet: The already announced sci-fi epic, expected in 2027. A new Uncharted: A return to the treasure hunter series, which is reportedly the second major project in the pipeline.

There's no sign of "The Last of Us Part 3" in this active production schedule. Extrapolating from Naughty Dog's usual development cycles – which now often reach seven years per blockbuster – this results in a mathematical dead end for PS5 owners. Since the studio had to reallocate resources after the cancellation of the multiplayer project, there seems to be no room in the schedule for a third installment before the middle of the next decade.

Why this will be a game of patience for players

It's no secret that Naughty Dog is working on several projects simultaneously. Neil Druckmann himself has confirmed in the past that a concept for Part 3 exists, but also emphasized the ambitions behind the new IP Intergalactic.

The focus on one new Uncharted While it would be a strategically smart move to revive a proven franchise after almost ten years (since Uncharted 4: A Thief's End in 2016), it inevitably pushes The Last of Us onto the sidelines. If Intergalactic is released in 2027 and a full-fledged Uncharted game follows, then 2035 for Part 3 wouldn't actually be a pessimistic estimate, but rather a logical consequence of today's AAA production times.

The news significantly dampens expectations. While the existence of a new Uncharted will delight many, the "disappearance" of "The Last of Us Part 3" from the current timeframe is a hard blow. It seems as though Naughty Dog wants to first utilize the creative freedom of the new IP before returning to the emotional (and challenging) legacy of Ellie. The hype surrounding Part 3 must be put on hold for now.

Would a new Uncharted be a fair consolation prize for you after an almost 10-year wait for The Last of Us Part 3?