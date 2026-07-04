The Last of Us Part 3: Troy Baker pushes for return

Troy Baker is eager to collaborate with Naughty Dog again for "The Last of Us Part 3." The voice actor for Joel emphasized in a recent interview that the franchise still offers plenty of untapped lore – regardless of whether the timeline is moved forward or backward.

Rumors have been swirling ever since Naughty Dog took a relatively quiet approach to this console generation. After the cancellation of the ambitious The Last of Us Online, the community is yearning for a genuine sign of life from the series. Baker now delivers the perfect opportunity and places his complete trust in Game Director Neil Druckmann.

Lore holes or a complete reinvention?

The story ideas are practically laid out. Baker himself brings up the 20 years between the first outbreak and the start of Part 1 – specifically, the dark period in which Joel and Tommy survived as Hunters. That would be top-notch prequel material.

Naughty Dog could just as easily surprise us completely. Baker hints that Druckmann might be working on a completely different story that no one has seen coming. The risk is high. Part 2 deeply divided the fanbase. A reinvention could heal old wounds—or inflict new ones.

Whether we'll find out what happens to Ellie and Abby after the traumatic events in Seattle, or whether we'll be controlling Joel's dark past, remains Naughty Dog's secret for now. One thing is certain: Baker will be there from day one, either as an actor or with a controller in his hand.

Skeptical optimism

The name Troy Baker always carries weight, but a third installment isn't a sure thing. For many, the story of Joel and Ellie felt exhausted. While a prequel to Joel's smuggling years has enormous potential in terms of gameplay and narrative, it also risks becoming mere fan service. Naughty Dog needs to deliver to make fans forget their botched live-service attempt.

Do we really need a prequel about Joel and Tommy's 20 years together, or should Naughty Dog bring Ellie and Abby's story to a satisfying conclusion in the future? Let us know in the comments!